dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has ordered necessary parts and is preparing the assembly of 1,000 HydraGEN HG1 Units. With a clear strategy to ramp up production as demand grows, the Company remains firmly committed to rigorous quality control. This development marks a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing transition to becoming a full-scale producer.

During this year's Prospectors Developers Association of Canada Conference in Toronto Canada, ("PDAC"), dynaCERT's management team engaged in numerous discussions with interested potential users and industry stakeholders. The positive feedback received at PDAC, especially from major drilling companies in the mining industry, combined with the continued success and repeat orders from a large oil and gas drilling company, has led to the decision and necessity to scale up production to anticipate increasing demand.

Additionally, dynaCERT is currently advancing its Verra Project Design Document (the "PDD") for its carbon credit offering related to the use of our HydraGEN Technology in diesel combustion engines, including but not limited to class 8 trucks, delivery trucks, busses, drilling rigs, mining equipment and generators across North America. This initiative enables customers to participate in carbon credits based on CO2 reductions, which is expected to create a new demand for the Company's HydraGEN Technology which is designed to reduce GHG emissions.

Kevin Unrath, Chief Operating Officer of dynaCERT stated, "This production lead signals the beginning of transformation of dynaCERT's assembly plant into a higher volume sequential production process, ready for scaling up. We are excited that our team is gaining valuable experience handling larger production volumes, positioning us for future growth."

Bernd Krüper, President and Director of dynaCERT added, "Key customers have provided positive feedback on the performance of dynaCERT's deployed HydraGEN Units, which has resulted in follow-up purchases. Based on this success, we are now preparing for new and repeat customer orders."

In the coming weeks, dynaCERT's management will continue its outreach in Europe, attending major industry trade shows to connect with potential customers and partners. The Company will be present at bauma in Munich from April 7 to April 13, 2025 hosting a special event in the City of Munich to discuss the integration of the Company's HydraGEN technology with its HydraLytica proprietary telematics software.

Exhibitors and visitors interested in scheduling a meeting with dynaCERT in general or during bauma are invited to contact Mr. Guido Zech at gzech@dynacert.com or +49 (0) 89 9700 7015.

About HydraGEN HG1

The HydraGEN HG1 Unit, originally designed for improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions for Class 8 diesel trucks, has since expanded applications in additional market segments, including but not limited to delivery trucks, busses, drilling rigs, mining equipment and stationary generation. The HydraGEN Technology generates on-demand hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, introducing a measured amount of hydrogen into the combustion chamber of diesel engines under near-atmospheric pressure. The HG1 technology is designed to deliver key benefits including:

Fuel savings

Reduction of CO2 emissions

Lower NOx emissions

Extended engine life and reduced maintenance costs

Real-time monitoring via HydraLytica telematics software

Jim Payne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of dynaCERT, stated, "Over the past several months, leveraging the collective experience of our board of directors, senior management, and consultants, we have dedicated significant time to developing a strategic growth plan aimed at fostering the advancement and stability of our Company. The first step was swiftly securing the equity required to ramp up production and drive global sales initiatives-efforts that are now underway both in Canada and internationally.

With the completion of the Verra Methodology, we are now prioritizing the launch of our first major Carbon Credit Project in North America, which we believe will serve as a key catalyst in accelerating the sales cycle of our product line. I see a bright and promising future ahead, fueled by this growth plan and strengthened by our team's enthusiasm and commitment."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

This press release of dynaCERT Inc. contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dynaCERT's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310048685/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, Chairman CEO

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com