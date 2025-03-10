Pace-XL Ltd: Pace Achieves 257% Growth

Europe's Fastest Growing Management Consultancy Secures 24th Place in Financial Times FT1000 List Appoints New CEO for Next Phase of Development

LONDON, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace-XL Ltd has been recognised as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, securing 24th place overall, 8th in the UK, and 2nd in the European Management Consulting sector in the prestigious Financial Times FT1000 list for 2025.

Compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, the FT1000 ranking highlights companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth between 2020 and 2023. With an impressive 257% CAGR, Pace continues to set new benchmarks in Legal, Central Government, and National Infrastructure consulting, driven by a commitment to business transformation and delivering material efficiency gains.

Founder Tim Bretman commented, "This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers. We look forward to further expanding our reach and impact."

To support its continued expansion, Pace has undergone a strategic leadership transition.Luke Grose has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, bringing extensive leadership experience to drive the company's next phase of development. Founder Tim Bretman will focus on Pace's acquisition strategy, ensuring long term scalability and growth. Joe Barrs has stepped into the role of Chief Consulting Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and customer success.

Commenting on the company's impressive growth trajectory, CEO Luke Grose said, "Pace's remarkable ranking in the FT1000 is a direct result of the dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment of our entire team. This recognition validates our strategic direction and fuels our drive to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners."

Founder Tim Bretman added, "With this strengthened leadership team, Pace is poised to continue its momentum, delivering transformational impact for customers and driving sustainable growth across its key sectors."

ABOUT PACE

Pace is one of Europe's fastest growing UK-based management consultancy transforming the industry with focus on delivering customer value. Founded four years ago, Pace delivers high calibre expertise, exceptional customer centric solutions to support real business needs. Specialising in Legal, Central Government, and National Infrastructure, Pace enables organisations to enhance efficiency and productivity by optimising people and systems. pace-xl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636961/Pace_Logo.jpg

