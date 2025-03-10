Anzeige
WKN: A3CSVU | ISIN: FI4000507124 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JQ
Frankfurt
10.03.25
09:59 Uhr
10,390 Euro
-0,730
-6,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2025 07:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Puuilo Oyj: Inside Information: Puuilo's adjusted EBITA exceeds guidance for financial year 2024, preliminary information on financial year 2024 results

Finanznachrichten News

PUUILO PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDE INFORMATION 10.3.2025 at 8.30 EET

Inside Information: Puuilo's adjusted EBITA exceeds guidance for financial year 2024, preliminary information on financial year 2024 results

Puuilo publishes preliminary information on the result for financial year 2024, the figures are unaudited.

Puuilo's net sales in the last quarter of the financial year 2024 (November 2024 - January 2025) was EUR 85.8 million and adjusted EBITA was EUR 14.3 million, or 16.6 % of the net sales.

Puuilo's net sales for financial year 2024 (February 2024 - January 2025) was EUR 383.4 million and adjusted EBITA was EUR 67.0 million, or 17.5 % of the net sales.

"Puuilo's strong performance continued in the last quarter of the financial year. The company's fourth quarter net sales growth of around 12 % was complemented by favorable gross margin developments and cost discipline, which allowed us to exceed the top end of our EBITA guidance range for the full year", commented the company's CEO Juha Saarela.

Puuilo previously guided that the net sales for financial year 2024 would be EUR 380-400 million and adjusted EBITA would be EUR 60-66 million. Puuilo will publish the financial statement bulletin for full financial year 2024 on March 27, 2025.

The company will not comment the financial statement information for fiscal year 2024 before March 27, 2025.

PUUILO PLC

For more information:

Juha Saarela, CEO, mobile phone +358 50 409 7641

Ville Ranta, CFO, mobile phone: +358 40 555 4995

Email: ir (@) puuilo.fi

Pictures for media: https://www.puuilo.fi/medialle

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
