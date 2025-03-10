Rockwell Automation: Precision auto-parts maker HI-LEX chooses Plex Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System for all northwestern hemisphere production sites

By consolidating on a single, advanced ERP, HI-LEX expects to cut scrappage rates, increase uptime and reduce IT support costs

BRUSSELS, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that global precision-auto parts maker HI-LEX is deploying the Plex enterprise resource planning (ERP) system across all its sites in the northwestern hemisphere.

HI-LEX manufactures mechanisms for operating vehicle windows, doors and hatches. Used by some of the world's biggest auto-brands, these precision parts must be made and delivered just-in-time, across complex, international supply chains including Europe, the United States and Mexico. To maintain peak efficiency and cost effectiveness, the company must always have total, real-time inventory visibility.

As part of its efforts to maintain peak supply-chain efficiency, and high customer satisfaction, HI-LEX has streamlined manufacturing operations with Plex ERP. Using the platform's advanced resource planning capabilities and seamless connectivity, the company now has a far more precise, detailed and holistic view of stock levels and material needs, updated in real time.

By enabling the company to improve process- and inventory-related operations, Plex ERP is helping HI-LEX increase transparency and traceability. Using real-time data, it's given HI-LEX stakeholders a holistic view of operations, across sites and function. This is empowering them to accelerate workflows, minimize stock levels and optimize quality control.

This ensures that it can always meet customer needs, while cost-optimizing by retaining the minimum inventory. Through greater inventory transparency, the company also expects to be able to improve performance against metrics such as scrappage, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and productivity.

"Ease of use was a big factor in our decision to opt for Plex," explained HI-LEX IT lead for Europe Raffaella Bagliano. "Choosing a system that was as intuitive as Plex and could be deployed with the same interface across all sites, has helped to make factory floor workers and IT support technicians more productive. And by consolidating on a single, modern ERP system, we expect to significantly reduce waste, increase production efficiency and continually meet or exceed customer expectations."

"HI-LEX is one of the most innovative operators of just-in-time supply chains in the world," said Asa Arvidsson, regional vice president central, east & north region, Rockwell Automation. "We're proud to work with the company to help it maintain its commitments to meeting and exceeding customer expectations, even in these times of enhanced market fluctuations. By using Plex ERP, HI-LEX will be able to improve performance against key inventory and productivity metrics and more than hit its customer SLAs."

Hi-Lex also benefited from expertise and support from the Europe Customer User Group, which provides a community for all Plex users across the region, enabling them to share innovative use cases and real-world expertise.

Throughout the process of design and deployment, HI-LEX worked closely with Plex consultants from Rockwell Automation. "We were very happy with the support from Rockwell Automation," said Bagliano. "The Plex consultants were key to ensuring that we delivered the deployment on time and to budget, even though some of the roll-out happened during lockdown. The broader Plex community, with the opportunity to exchange ideas with other Plex users across EMEA, was also an important benefit for us."

