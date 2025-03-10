AE Solar has launched bifacial solar modules with 560 W to 580 W of power output, designed for vertical installations and agrivoltaic projects. The German company says the modules offer up to 10% backside power gain. AE Solar has launched new bifacial PV modules for vertical installations. The CMD-L144BD, part of the Terra series, are n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels, with a maximum power output ranging from 560W to 580W. Their backside power gain is reportedly up to 10%. "The new Terra module is a unique PV module designed to significantly increase energy performance and ...

