Planny Drive Launches Planny 3.0: Revolutionizing AI in Destination Marketing

"While AI adoption is increasing in the travel industry, DMOs often struggle with fragmented automation tools and temporary chatbots that lack a centralized approach. This is where Planny 3.0 comes in," said Jacov Mazor, CEO of Planny Drive. Planny 3.0 addresses these challenges by ensuring AI recommendations are based on verified information from sources such as Google Maps, Google Places, Viator, Booking.com, and official DMO websites. By integrating AI within a structured system, Planny 3.0 reduces misinformation risks while improving digital visitor experiences.

According to Mazor, Generative AI models sometimes produce incorrect but plausible information, a challenge known as AI hallucination. Planny 3.0 minimizes this risk by ensuring AI-generated insights rely on cross-referenced sources, data synchronization, and AI adaptation to evolving tourism trends and operational data. The platform is designed to align AI-generated recommendations with real-time updates, helping DMOs offer visitors accurate travel insights.

"AI in tourism must go beyond automation-it needs to be reliable and grounded in real-time information," said Mazor. "Planny 3.0 provides DMOs with a structured AI solution that prioritizes data integrity, ensuring visitors receive accurate and actionable insights."

Rather than replacing human expertise, AI is positioned as a tool to optimize visitor engagement and decision-making. Planny 3.0 enables DMOs to improve visitor experiences with AI-driven recommendations tailored to real-time travel conditions. The platform automates content updates, reducing manual effort while maintaining accuracy. It also allows DMOs to analyze visitor behavior and refine marketing strategies through data-driven insights.

"As DMOs embrace digital transformation, AI must be more than an experimental tool-it should be a strategic asset," Mazor added. "Planny 3.0 ensures trust and operational efficiency in visitor engagement."

Planny Drive develops AI-driven solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The company integrates real-time data verification with ethical AI implementation to provide scalable and reliable digital tools for DMOs and tourism organizations worldwide. Planny 3.0, the company's flagship product, is the first AI grounding platform designed to enhance digital visitor engagement through structured knowledge bases, verified data synchronization, and adaptive AI learning. By prioritizing transparency and data integrity, Planny Drive supports responsible AI adoption in destination marketing.

