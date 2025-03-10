San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - She's Got Goals LLC, a leading business consultancy empowering women entrepreneurs, proudly announces that its CEO, Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, has been named a 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Award winner. Honored for her leadership in the $1M+ revenue category, Dr. Irving will be recognized at the 23rd Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference, taking place March 27-29, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

ShesGotGoals/pamperrypr

"We are thrilled to honor Dr. Irving as an exemplary leader," said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women. "Her tireless dedication to her business, her community, and her role as a mentor to women and girls everywhere sets a standard we all admire."

In recognition of Women's History Month, Dr. Irving's contributions have also been acknowledged with nominations from two other media awards: the CNBC Changemakers Award and Success Magazine's Top 50 Influential Women. These nominations underscore her influential role in shaping the future of entrepreneurship and her impactful leadership.

The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is a global recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs who demonstrate fast-growth businesses, mentorship of other women and girls in entrepreneurship, and leadership within their communities. The conference will feature two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, and a gala dinner spotlighting each honoree.

EnterprisingWomenAward





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bveb0J1MNBQ

About She's Got Goals LLC

She's Got Goals Academy, founded by transformational business coach and influence expert Dr. Karwanna D., is a premier business empowerment company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs not just win but dominate in their industries. With a proven track record spanning over 20 years, She's Got Goals has transformed lives and businesses by equipping leaders with the tools and strategies to leverage their businesses as wealth-generating vehicles. The company's CEO is a national speaker, author of 10 Habits of The Highly Effective Entrepreneur, and recipient of the SBDC Women in Business Grant, and has shared stages with iconic leaders like Les Brown and Myron Golden. She's Got Goals dynamic approach combines practical expertise with inspiration, empowering thousands to achieve their dreams and exceed their goals. She's Got Goals Academy provides comprehensive coaching, actionable training, and a proven framework to elevate entrepreneurs to new levels of success in both life and business. For more information, visit www.shesgotgoals.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243787

SOURCE: Shes Got Goals LLC