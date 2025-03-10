New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Da Vinci Eye, the innovative augmented reality (AR) drawing app, has been prominently featured in two esteemed sections of the App Store: "Apps We Love" and "Celebrate Women Founders & Leaders," in honor of International Women's Day. This recognition underscores the app's impact on the creative community and its mission to make art accessible to all.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Sam Gherman and Charissa Castillo, Da Vinci Eye empowers artists of all skill levels to create stunning artwork on any surface. The app utilizes modern tracing tools inspired by a centuries-old optical device, allowing users to virtually project images onto their canvas and seamlessly blend traditional artistic techniques with digital innovation. Beginner and professional artists alike have publicly shared that Da Vinci Eye has helped them sketch faster and better, allowing them to focus on the most enjoyable part of creating art: being creative.

Celebrating Women Founders & Leaders

In celebration of International Women's Day, Da Vinci Eye's co-founder, Charissa Castillo, is being spotlighted by the App Store as a leading woman in tech. As the backbone of the company, Castillo has played a pivotal role in shaping Da Vinci Eye's vision, ensuring that artists around the world have access to intuitive tools that enhance their creative process.

"We're honored to be featured in the App Store for International Women's Day," said Charissa Castillo, co- founder of Da Vinci Eye. "This year, we're celebrating by featuring the iconic works of Frida Kahlo in our project: 'Symbolic Portraits', an In-App event.

This project encourages artists to create self-portraits infused with symbols of their emotions, dreams, and personal experiences. It's a tribute to the resilience and creativity of women in the arts, and we're excited to see our community bring their unique stories to life."

Blending Tradition with Innovation

Widely recognized in the creative tech space, Da Vinci Eye has transformed the way artists sketch and trace. By modernizing traditional drawing techniques with augmented reality, the app continues to push creative boundaries, making professional-level artwork achievable for both beginners and experts.

"Our goal is to break down barriers to creativity, offering intuitive tools that make art more enjoyable and accessible," said Gherman. "We're excited to see Da Vinci Eye recognized alongside other innovators in the space."

Available Now

Da Vinci Eye is available for download on iOS and Android, helping artists worldwide enhance their skills and bring their artistic visions to life. The app's unique approach to blending tradition with technology has made it a favorite among users, further solidifying its place in the world of digital art.

Celebrate International Women's Month with our In-App Event, "Symbolic Portraits".

About Da Vinci Eye

Da Vinci Eye offers a suite of innovative apps designed to make art accessible for everyone, from beginners to professionals. The flagship Da Vinci Eye app uses augmented reality to simplify drawing and painting, helping users learn and master artistic techniques with ease. Mural Maker empowers artists to scale up their designs for large projects like murals or wall art, providing precise tools to create professional-quality pieces effortlessly. Our mission is to break down barriers to creativity, offering intuitive tools that transform how people approach and enjoy making art.

