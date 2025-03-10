Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to commence exploration drilling at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

The Company plans to drill three unique mineralized targets on the property (Figure 1), focusing on the gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m that was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Ramp Metals team will be mobilizing to the property on March 12, 2025.

Figure 1: Area of Focus for the upcoming drill program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/243887_db95e308549ebb0c_001full.jpg

"These permits are a major milestone for the Company," commented Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. "The permits will allow us to follow up on our world-class gold intercept which will help us determine the true potential of this entirely new gold district. I would also like to thank the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and local community for their continued support of this project."

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Company currently has a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243887

SOURCE: Ramp Metals Inc.