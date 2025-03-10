The information was confirmed by Francesco Del Pizzo, president for grid development strategies and dispatching at the Terna Group. From ESS News The first Energy Storage Capacity Procurement Mechanism (MACSE) auction will be launched on September 30. Francesco Del Pizzo, president for grid development strategies and dispatching at the Terna Group, said this on the sidelines of an event organized by Italian renewable energy association ANIE Rinnovabili on the last day of KEY - The Energy Transition Expo held in Rimini from March 5-7. As reported by pv magazine Italia last week, Italian transmission ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...