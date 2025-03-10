Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA0G | ISIN: NL0000009165 | Ticker-Symbol: HNK1
Tradegate
10.03.25
12:02 Uhr
81,24 Euro
-0,42
-0,51 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,1681,1812:56
81,1681,1812:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2025 12:10 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. reports the progress of transactions under its current share buyback programme

Finanznachrichten News

Heineken N.V. reports the progress of transactions under its current
share buyback programme

Amsterdam, 10 March 2025 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) hereby reports transaction details related to the first €750 million tranche of its €1.5 billion share buyback programme as communicated on 12 February 2025.

From 3 March 2025 up to and including 7 March 2025 a total of 65,189 shares was repurchased on exchange at an average price of € 80.50. During the same period, 65,218 shares were repurchased from Heineken Holding N.V.

Up to and including 7 March 2025, a total of 435,678 shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of € 34,692,785 (including shares repurchased from Heineken Holding N.V.).

Heineken N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programme on its website: https://www.theheinekencompany.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback-programme

Enquiries

Media
Investors
Christiaan Prins
Tristan van Strien
Director of Global Communication
Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlie Paauw
Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Corporate Communications Lead
Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com)
E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)
Tel: +31-20-5239355
Tel: +31-20-5239590





Regulatory information
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Editorial information:
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachment

  • HNV_SBB 2025_Weekly update_10-Mar-2025.docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e50f0e55-94b9-4802-b34a-0632ff96c2b7)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.