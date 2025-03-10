Ford Motor Company is injecting up to €4.4 billion into its loss-making German subsidiary to significantly reduce its €5.8 billion debt burden. The American automaker is also providing several hundred million euros to stimulate business growth in Germany and Europe over the next four years. This substantial financial support comes as Ford simultaneously ends a patronage declaration that had been in place since 2006, under which the US parent company guaranteed the German subsidiary's liabilities. The move represents a shift toward greater financial independence for the German operations rather than a withdrawal from the European market. Ford's management emphasizes this restructuring as part of a broader transformation strategy aimed at improving European operations.

Market Reaction and Challenges

The cash infusion comes amid ongoing difficulties for Ford in Europe. The company discontinued production of its Fiesta small car in 2023 and invested nearly €2 billion to convert its Cologne plant to electric vehicle production. However, sales of new electric models have fallen short of expectations. Late 2024 saw the announcement of a cost-cutting program that will eliminate 2,900 positions at the Cologne site over three years, affecting the roughly 15,000 employees Ford still maintains in Germany. Investors responded cautiously to the news, with Ford shares dropping 1.52 percent to $9.75 in pre-market NYSE trading, reflecting concerns about the company's European performance despite the significant investment.

