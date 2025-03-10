Solvias Earns Strong First Assessment from EcoVadis

Positive Evaluation Reflects Global Provider's Commitment to Sustainability

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias, a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics, announced today that it has earned a committed badge from EcoVadis, after completing its inaugural assessment with the leading global provider of business sustainability ratings. Solvias scored in the upper tier of 100,000+ companies evaluated by EcoVadis for their sustainability practices, reflecting its firm commitment to embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its core business operations.

Since launching the ESG initiative in 2024, Solvias has made significant progress in building a strong sustainability framework. Solvias has calculated its carbon footprint, set clear sustainability targets, and established a comprehensive five-year action plan to reduce its environmental impact and drive meaningful change.

The positive assessment from EcoVadis marks a strong foundation for Solvias to accelerate its sustainability efforts. In line with this commitment, Solvias will formally align with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global organization dedicated to helping businesses reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, in the coming months, reinforcing its long-term strategy to advance sustainability.

"Our first EcoVadis assessment is a significant milestone, validating our progress and sharpening our focus on driving impactful change," said Archie Cullen, CEO of Solvias. "We are proud of what we have achieved and remain fully committed to integrating sustainability effectively into our business."

With a five-year plan already in motion, Solvias is executing initiatives to meet its sustainability targets. These efforts are focused on continuous improvement, higher ratings, and measurable contributions to a more sustainable future.

About Solvias

Solvias is a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics to the life sciences industry. Its expert team combines decades of experience with regulatory expertise across small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. Solvias offers end-to-end solutions from raw material testing to drug product release and API development for small molecules. Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, Solvias operates six global Centers of Excellence, all adhering to the highest ISO, GMP, GLP, and FDA standards. For more information, visit solvias.com.

