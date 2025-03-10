Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its Smash Burger brand Rosie's Burgers has secured a real estate location at the University of Alberta for our multi-branded multi-unit franchisee. Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.

"Organic growth of our brands is the focus for Happy Belly in 2025 so it is great to see one of our multi-unit franchisees also becoming a multi-branded franchisee within the Happy Belly portfolio. Having a multi-branded portfolio is very strategic for Happy Belly when it comes to securing great real estate and providing new growth opportunities for our franchisees. This is exactly the case with our multi-unit Heal Wellness franchisee in Alberta now becoming a franchisee of Rosie's Burgers for the downtown Edmonton area, a key new market in Western Canada as we move forward with our national expansion. We are very happy to have secured a premium location at the Laurent Student Building on 112th Street at the front door of the University of Alberta ("U of A") Campus, including University of Alberta Hospital," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"U of A is in the top 5 ranked universities in Canada and is home to more than 42,000 students which provides huge organic foot traffic and exposure to the Rosie's brand. Being at the campus provides us with the perfect customer demographic for our original recipe smash burger brand. We look forward to becoming a part of the university meal program that will further accelerate our retail adoption to the 42,000-student base that is growing on an annual basis. I have been working in this industry for over 25 years and this is only the second time I have been able to secure a space on 112th St, at the front door of U of A, what a great day for Happy Belly."



"With possession taking place in summer 2025, we are just getting started to increase our footprint for Rosie's in Western Canada. We have 95 contractually committed Rosie's through area development agreements nationwide. We have firmly set the course of Rosie's Burgers to be the category leader and have first mover advantage as the first true national smash burger chain in Canada."

"At present, 5 of our QSR brands have locations actively under construction across Canada. We look forward to sharing more announcements throughout 2025 as we continue to sign franchise agreements and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees nationwide. This is another step forward in our mission to becoming a predictable and disciplined growth company. Happy Belly currently has 521 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline in 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth. It is key for us to continue selecting the right franchise partners along with the right real estate to achieve our development goals for the brands."



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

