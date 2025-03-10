Repair Biotechnologies, Inc.: Repair Biotechnologies Announces Appointment of Noted Cardiologist Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt to Scientific Advisory Board

Repair Biotechnologies, Inc. ( https://www.repairbiotechnologies.com/ ), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies capable of rapidly reducing atherosclerotic plaque, today announced the appointment of Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt as a scientific advisor.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, a noted interventional cardiologist, to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Reason, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Repair Biotechnologies. "His extensive clinical and scientific expertise will be critical in advancing our novel approach to the treatment of cardiovascular disease in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia and other forms of severe atherosclerosis. In preclinical models, our lead therapy REP-0003 rapidly produces a significant regression of the dangerous arterial plaque that is the cause of heart attack and stroke, rather than merely slowing its growth. Dr. Bhatt shares our view that reliably achieving a sizable reduction of plaque burden in patients is a goal of great importance for the cardiology community."

Dr. Bhatt states, "New classes of therapy for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease are much needed, as the mortality and unmet need remain high. Treatment that leads to plaque regression is a particularly interesting approach to this challenge."

Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, MBA, FACC, FAHA, FESC, MSCAI, is the Director of the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Bhatt has authored or co-authored over 2000 publications. He was the PI for CHARISMA, CRESCENDO, COGENT, REDUCE-IT, SOLOIST, SCORED, and ENTRIGUE and co-PI of the three CHAMPION trials, STAMPEDE, SAVOR-TIMI 53, SYMPLICITY HTN-3, THEMIS, THEMIS-PCI, and the REACH registry. In 2014, he was listed in the AHA/ASA top advances in heart disease and stroke research (for STAMPEDE and SYMPLICITY HTN-3); in 2018, REDUCE-IT was listed and also named the top cardiology trial by NEJM; in 2020 and again in 2021, SOLOIST and SCORED were listed by the AHA. He was the inaugural Chair of the AHA-GWTG Quality Oversight Committee and served as a Trustee of the ACC, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the AHA New York City chapter.

About Repair Biotechnologies

Repair Biotechnologies develops first-in-class therapies that break down the undruggable target of toxic free cholesterol inside cells to rapidly reduce arterial plaque size in atherosclerosis and familial hypercholesterolemia, reverse liver fibrosis in metabolic disorders, and have the potential to treat numerous other conditions associated with aging and obesity.

