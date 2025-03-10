Softeon Named to G2's 2025 Best Supply Chain & Logistics Software Awards

Softeon announced it has been named to G2's 2025 Best Supply Chain & Logistics Software Awards. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually.

Receiving this Best Software Award recognition validates Softeon's commitment to increasing our clients' supply chain efficiency and improving their customers' experiences through innovative, flexible supply chain software, delivered effectively at a fair value.

"We are honored to be recognized by G2 as one of the best software providers in the industry," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. "At Softeon, we believe in simplifying warehouse management through the power of one - one platform, one solution, and one seamless experience for our customers. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive operational excellence and customer success."

"The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever," said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.9 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction."

Softeon's recognition in G2's 2025 Best Supply Chain & Logistics Software Awards highlights its dedication to delivering a tier-1 warehouse management solution. By simplifying operations and eliminating silos, Softeon's WMS provides businesses with a single, streamlined platform to improve agility, accuracy, and efficiency.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About G2 2 G2is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

