Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, proudly announces that its alliance partner, RE ProMan, LLC ("ProMan"), has successfully completed the acquisition of a protein production facility located in Galesburg, Illinois (the "Transaction").

"We are thrilled to complete this Transaction ahead of schedule and begin integrating Burcon's technologies into the facility," said John Vassallo, a Burcon director. "The Galesburg facility was our top choice, offering the infrastructure needed to bring Burcon's innovative protein products to market."

The Galesburg facility is equipped with processing capabilities aligned with Burcon's core protein technology platform. Located near agricultural growers and key transportation routes, Burcon believes it is ideally positioned for efficient production and distribution. Burcon expects to complete installation of proprietary unit operations and begin commercial-scale production of its protein products during the first half of 2025.

"This marks a watershed moment for Burcon," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "With this facility, we now have a clear path to market for our industry-leading protein products. We've already begun the operational transition, with our processing team on-site right now."

For the first time, Burcon has full operational control of a commercial facility, enabling the delivery of high-quality, sustainable plant-based protein solutions that meet growing consumer demand. By leveraging its proprietary technologies and industry expertise, Burcon aims to accelerate market adoption of its innovative protein ingredients to drive revenue growth.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2024 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

