Denmark has launched a digital approval system to automate most applications for its heat pump subsidy program. The system streamlines the grant process, which offers up to DKK 27,000 ($3,930) for qualifying heat pumps. The Danish Energy Agency has launched a digital system to automate most applications for the country's heat pump subsidy program. The system will handle most approvals, with manual review needed only for complex cases. A day after the system's launch, a spokesperson for the Danish Energy Agency reported that 1,383 applications totaling DKK 26. 6 million had been submitted. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...