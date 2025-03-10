Gabriel Resources Ltd.: ICSID Annulment Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that the ad hoc committee (the "Committee") appointed to adjudicate its application for annulment (the "Annulment Application") of the March 8, 2024 ICSID award ("Award") has ruled that the provisional stay of enforcement of the Award will continue only if Gabriel provides a guarantee from a bank or a third party with proven solvency for the amount of the cost award.

The Annulment Application requested, amongst other things, that the ICSID Secretary-General provisionally stay the enforcement of the Award (including the cost order against Gabriel and its subsidiary, Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Limited, of approximately US$10 million (the "Cost Award") until the Committee had ruled on such request. ICSID granted a provisional stay on July 12, 2024 (the "Provisional Stay").

Gabriel subsequently requested the Committee to continue the Provisional Stay until the completion of the annulment proceedings. The Committee maintained the Provisional Stay pending review of the parties' written submissions on the matter. Subsequently, and as announced on February 19, 2025, the Committee confirmed it would be prepared to maintain the Provisional Stay, contingent upon Gabriel providing security. The Committee directed the parties to agree on the form and timing of this security. In response, Gabriel presented multiple good-faith proposals for security to both Romania and the Committee.

However, in a decision dated March 7, 2025, the Committee rejected Gabriel's proposed security arrangements. The Committee has now directed Gabriel to provide, within 30 days, a guarantee from a bank or demonstrably solvent third party, covering the Cost Award and accrued interest. Failure to provide a satisfactory guarantee within this timeframe will result in the automatic revocation of the Provisional Stay. The provision of the guarantee is solely related to the continuation of the Provisional Stay and is not a condition for pursuing the Annulment Application.

The Company is reviewing this decision with its legal advisors.

Regarding the requirement to provide a guarantee from a bank or a demonstrably solvent third party, Gabriel has already communicated to the Committee that it does not have cash or collateral sufficient to obtain such a guarantee. Notwithstanding the initial closing of the proposed private placement of up to US$4 million announced on March 6, 2025 (the "Private Placement"), Gabriel's financial situation remains critical, necessitating the timely closing of the remainder of the Private Placement and securing additional funding in the short-term to maintain its essential activities and to pursue the Annulment Application.

