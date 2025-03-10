Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced its PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx kit has received two new companion diagnostic indications approvals under EU IVDR1, expanding the eligibility of treatment to early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and previously untreated advanced melanoma patients. These two new indications bring the total indications launched in Europe for PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx to nine. PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx is approved for exclusive use with the Agilent Autostainer Link 48 advanced staining solution.

Lung cancer and malignant melanoma are major healthcare concerns worldwide, with lung cancer accounting for over two million new cases in 2020 and an estimated 1.77 million deaths each year, and malignant melanoma accounting for over 324,000 new cases in 2020 and over 57,000 deaths each year2. PD-L1 is a critical biomarker for potential response to anti-PD-1 therapies, which are revolutionizing the treatment of cancer. Pathology labs play an important role in informing treatment decisions.

When used in conjunction with the PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx as a companion test, in the European Union: (a) resectable NSCLC patients with PD-L1 expression =1% and at high risk of recurrence may be eligible for treatment with Bristol Myers Squibb's OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in combination with platinum based chemotherapy; and (b) patients 12 years of age and older with tumor cell PD-L1 expression 1% that have previously untreated advanced (metastatic or unresectable) melanoma may be eligible for treatment with Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab).

PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx is the only clinically validated test for identifying patients for these treatments; these two new indications will aid pathologists, in conjunction with oncologists, in selecting appropriate treatment options, offering hope for patients diagnosed with these cancers. IVDR compliance certification further enhances the confidence of patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals in the EU by demonstrating that these medical devices can be safely relied upon as part of the diagnostic workflow.

Simon May, senior vice president of Agilent's Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group, remarked: "The two added indications of PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx will give physicians in Europe critical information to inform treatment decisions for patients with these common and potentially deadly cancers. This endorsement underscores Agilent's leadership in the development of companion diagnostics for groundbreaking therapies containing anti-PD-1 antibodies."

An innovative industry leader with more than 50 years of experience, Agilent launched the first FDA-approved companion diagnostic and continues to deliver world-class CDx products in close collaboration with pharma partners.

OPDIVO® is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Opdualag is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (europa.eu) Sung. H., Ferlay. J., et al. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries, CA. Cancer J. Clin. 2021, 71, 209-249

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

