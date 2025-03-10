PEDEVCO Corp.: PEDEVCO to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa located in Dana Point, California on March 16-18, 2025. J. Douglas Schick, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

To submit your ROTH Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with PEDEVCO, please contact your ROTH representative.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its Permian Basin Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado, and Laramie County, Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com .

CONTACT:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

PR@pedevco.com

SOURCE: PEDEVCO Corp.

