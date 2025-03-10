Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Aurum Lake Mining Corporation (TSVX: ARL) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to amend the terms of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated December 19, 2022 in respect of the granting by Transition Metals Corp. (the "Optionor") to the Company of an exclusive option (the "Option") to acquire 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the Homathko Gold Project located in British Columbia which constitutes the Qualifying Transaction of the Company that was completed on January 10, 2024.

The Amending Agreement, among other things, extends the deadline for making the option payments requiring $37,500 and 300,000 common shares of the Company to be paid and issued to the Optionor on or prior to March 14, 2025 and another $37,500 and 300,000 common shares of the Company to be paid and issued to the Optionor on or prior to July 10, 2025. The shares issuable pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, when issued, will be subject to a 12-month lock-up period from the date of issue in addition to the 4-month statutory hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to the Amending Agreement and the Option Agreement filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aurum

The Company is classified as a Tier 2 mining issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. The Company's current principal business is the development and exploration of the Homathko Property, located in the Cariboo Region of British Columbia, approximately 57km south of the community of Tatla Lake which lies 222km west of Williams Lake. The Homathko Property comprises of 35 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing a total of 30,971 hectares. The Company expects that it will continue to evaluate and acquire additional resource projects in other jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243936

SOURCE: Aurum Lake Mining Corporation