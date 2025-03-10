Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

10 March 2025

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Pablo Andres, Chief Financial Officer

The Company has been advised that Pablo Andres, Chief Financial Officer has purchased 1,450,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Following the purchase, Pablo Andres has a total of 3,300,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.19% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them