CruxOCM to Showcase Human-Centered Industrial Autonomy at CERAWeek 2025

CruxOCM, a leading innovator in industrial automation software for the energy sector, will present its transformative platform at CERAWeek 2025 in Houston, Texas, March 10-14. Building on a successful $17 million USD Series A funding round led by M12, Microsoft's Venture fund, CruxOCM will demonstrate how its technology enhances operational efficiency, safety, and profitability for pipeline operators.

Vicki Knott, Co-founder and CEO of CruxOCM, will present "Increasing Pipeline Profitability with AI-Powered IT/OT Convergence and Cloud-Enabled Closed-Loop Automation" on Tuesday, March 11, at Microsoft House highlighting the impact of human-centered industrial autonomy on modern control room operations. "We're modernizing software infrastructure to drive substantial OPEX cost savings and increase top-line profitability for our customers," said Knott.

Adam Marsden, CRO of CruxOCM, will delve into the company's advancements in autonomous solutions for optimizing oil and gas pipeline operations to drive EBITDA during his presentation "Corporate Platform for Growth: Increase revenue through existing assets" on Thursday, March 13 at the Agora Pods.

CERAWeek is a premier platform for CruxOCM to connect with industry leaders and showcase its commitment to innovating pipeline control rooms through advanced automation. CruxOCM's platform is transforming pipeline control rooms into a future that enhances human capabilities, improves safety, and drives profitability.

About CruxOCM: CruxOCM is a leading innovator in industrial automation software for the energy sector, revolutionizing pipeline operations with adaptive automation technology. The company's platform enhances safety, efficiency, and sustainability by optimizing control room operations, resulting in substantial OPEX cost savings and increased top-line profitability for customers.

