New Enclustra partnership delivers a compact solution compatible with the leading GPU SoM

SiMa.ai, the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company, today announced its first system-on-module (SoM) featuring the MLSoC Modalix 50 TOPS device. Developed in collaboration with Enclustra, an innovator in SoM development and FPGA design, this new form factor SoM expands the SiMa.ai portfolio to address the needs of thousands of organizations and a wide range of multi-modal and Gen AI use cases at the embedded edge.

SiMa.ai's first SoM leverages the power and performance of MLSoC Modalix in a form factor compatible with the leading GPU SoM provider in the edge AI space. This compatibility enables seamless integration with existing SoM systems and carrier boards, significantly streamlining the adoption process while dramatically reducing development time and complexity. When paired with the SiMa.ai Palette and Palette Edgematic, the new SoM delivers unmatched flexibility and accelerates Gen AI application development and deployment.

The collaboration between SiMa.ai and Enclustra delivers a turn-key solution that lowers the total cost of deploying AI applications at the edge in environments that require a compact form factor and high performance, and the versatility to run diverse AI applications such as robotics, industrial automation, and unmanned aerial systems.

"The introduction of our Modalix SoM represents a critical expansion that addresses the diverse needs of the fragmented edge AI market," said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and founder of SiMa.ai. "Our partnership with Enclustra is removing integration barriers that typically slow companies down, making it remarkably simple for companies to upgrade from legacy edge compute solutions to Modalix's superior performance."

"At Enclustra, our mission is to drive high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions for the most demanding edge AI applications," said Philipp Baechtold, CEO of Enclustra. "Our collaboration with SiMa.ai is a game-changer-bringing together Enclustra's deep expertise in FPGA and SoM development with SiMa.ai's industry-leading MLSoC technology. The result is a compact, scalable, and seamlessly integrable solution that enables businesses to fast-track AI adoption at the edge while dramatically reducing development complexity and time-to-market."

SiMa.ai's SoM offers the best-in-class performance per watt. Modalix SoM customers will benefit from a rich set of features, including:

Best-in-Class Processing: Purpose built MLSoC with 50 TOPS of computing power optimized for edge AI workloads.

Purpose built MLSoC with 50 TOPS of computing power optimized for edge AI workloads. Adaptable Integration Flexibility : Extensive input and output options and a compact form factor facilitate seamless integration into a range of leading systems.

: Extensive input and output options and a compact form factor facilitate seamless integration into a range of leading systems. Accelerated Development: SiMa's ONE Platform for Edge AI development framework includes the Palette software suite, allowing customers to effortlessly build and deploy AI solutions at the edge. Built-in support for open standards, including Python, PyTorch, and OpenCV enables developers to develop in the framework of their choice.

SiMa's ONE Platform for Edge AI development framework includes the Palette software suite, allowing customers to effortlessly build and deploy AI solutions at the edge. Built-in support for open standards, including Python, PyTorch, and OpenCV enables developers to develop in the framework of their choice. Scalable Performance: Advanced thermal management, real-time performance monitoring, and support for both commercial and industrial temperature grades, delivers performance and power at the edge.

Customers can register for priority access to engineering samples of the MLSoC Modalix SoM through the exclusive Early Access Program. Customers wishing to participate in the Early Access Program can request an invitation here.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai delivers ONE Platform for Edge AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality. Edge AI applications that run completely on the SiMa.ai MLSoC and Modalix and Palette product family see a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, bringing higher fidelity intelligence to AI use cases spanning computer vision to generative AI in minutes. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018, has raised $270M, and is backed by Fidelity Management Research Company, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance, and more.

Copyright 2025 SiMa Technologies, Inc. SiMa.ai logo and other designated brands included herein are trademarks in the United States and other countries.

About Enclustra GmbH

Enclustra is a leading innovator in FPGA technology, shaping the future of high-performance embedded solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with offices in Germany, the USA, and China-alongside a global network of subsidiaries-the company is fast-growing and dynamic, redefining FPGA design. Its cutting-edge portfolio includes FPGA-based electronic modules and FPGA-optimized IP solutions, delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency to industrial customers and R&D organizations. In addition to its products, Enclustra provides world-class engineering services covering the entire FPGA system development lifecycle, from high-speed hardware and HDL firmware to embedded software, system architecture, and rapid prototyping. By combining deep FPGA expertise with industry-specific insights, Enclustra enables customers to minimize development complexity, optimize performance, and accelerate time to market. Whether advancing innovation or streamlining design processes, the company ensures FPGA technology works seamlessly for its clients. Learn more at www.enclustra.com Press News.

Copyright 2025 Enclustra GmbH.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310042243/en/

Contacts:

Jordan Beadle

SBS Comms for SiMa.ai

sima@sbscomms.com