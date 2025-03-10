INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MD&M West Celebrates 40 Years of Leadership in Manufacturing Showcasing AI, Sustainability and the Future of MedTech

Top attending companies include Edwards Lifesciences, Mattel, Apple, Medtronic and Abbot/Abbvie.

MD&M West, a legacy leader in manufacturing excellence and one of the world's largest and most influential B2B advanced manufacturing trade shows, celebrated its 40th year anniversary, bringing together attendees from all 50 states and over 80 countries. With over 1,700 exhibitors and nearly 14,000 verified attendees, the event showcased the evolution of AI in manufacturing, the role of data in driving better research models and the importance of adaptability in an era of rapid technological change.

The conference delivered more than 70 hours of education , covering critical topics such as AI's integration into MedTech, automation's impact on efficiency and how human-AI collaboration is shaping industries. Nick Webb of LeaderLogic presented keynote, "Driving Growth and Innovation in Medical Device Design, Manufacturing, and Packaging" sponsored by Synesqo, explored how AI is revolutionizing healthcare by improving data management, reducing costs and enabling real-time patient monitoring through wearable and implantable devices. In keynote "AI and the Future of Manufacturing: Envisioning What's Next," Dr. Shawn DuBravac of Avrio Institute highlighted how AI and robotics are evolving from static automation to adaptive intelligence, optimizing process in real time while leveraging AI driven analytics, predictive capabilities and automation to advance MedTech, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

"The 40th edition of MD&M West was not just a celebration of our legacy, but a testament to the rapid advancements shaping the future of MedTech and manufacturing," Melissa Magestro, VP of Informa Markets Engineering. "This year's event underscored how AI driven automation, data intelligence and next-generation materials are transforming product development, improving manufacturing outcomes and streamlining production processes."

The show floor featured cutting-edge developments, including Magic MedTech Zone, where over 50 exhibitors presented breakthrough healthcare solutions. The Emerging Engineers Student Summit, introduced over 300 local high school students, to industry leaders and hands-on technology experiences, providing them with unique opportunities to explore career pathways in engineering and manufacturing and participate in guided show floor tours. In addition, the Industry ShopTalk sessions facilitated discussions among professionals on the future of manufacturing automation and innovation.

Beyond the keynotes and exhibits, MD&M West featured three education stages, bringing global experts together to discuss the latest trends, best practices and safety standards. Attendees also participated in Coffee Talks and Lunch & Learns, gaining insights into topics such as additive manufacturing, supply chain drivers, medical device testing and cybersecurity.

As sustainability and efficiency become top priorities, the manufacturing industry is shifting toward more responsible production methods. As 99% of businesses are investing in energy efficiency , with a 7% increase in active investments compared to previous years, the global sustainable manufacturing market is projected to grow to $491.99 billion by 2032 .

Co-locating with the first-ever Sustainable Manufacturing Expo emphasized the event's commitment to environmental progress, highlighting eco-friendly and socially responsible initiatives across the industry. With Dupont as the sustainability sponsor, the event reinforced responsible manufacturing practices, energy reduction efforts and the advancement of sustainable materials and solutions.

Continuing the event's global reach, MD&M East, the largest design & manufacturing event on the East Coast, will showcase advancements in MedTech, plastics, automation, manufacturing, packaging and quality. The event will take place from May 20-22, 2025, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, for more information visit: www.mdmeast.com

MD&M West will return Feb 3-5, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center. To learn more about the event, visit: www.mdmwest.com

