Franco-Nevada Corporation: Franco-Nevada Reports Q4 and Year-end 2024 Results

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - "Our portfolio delivered a strong fourth quarter resulting in GEO sales for the year that were near the top end of our revised GEO guidance range," stated Paul Brink, CEO. "Elevated gold prices drove higher quarterly revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income compared to Q4 2023, even without a contribution from Cobre-Panama. Our strong balance sheet allowed us to complete more than $1.3B in acquisitions and commitments in 2024. Post year-end, we also announced a financing package to support Discovery Silver's acquisition of Newmont's Porcupine Complex in Timmins. Together, the transactions have the potential to add 85- 95K GEOs per annum to our medium-term production profile. These new additions, along with a number of new mine starts, contribute to the strong growth outlined in our 2025 guidance and outlook over the next five years. The growth in our high cash flow margin business has also allowed us to increase dividends for the 18th consecutive year. We are encouraged that President Mulino has indicated a willingness to discuss Cobre Panama this year and that sentiment in Panama now appears more supportive of restarting the mine. Franco-Nevada remains debt-free and well capitalized to take advantage of a strong deal pipeline."

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

$321.0 million in revenue, +6% compared to Q4 2023, or +30% excluding Cobre Panama

120,063 GEO 1 s sold in the quarter, -21% compared to Q4 2023, or -3% excluding Cobre Panama

$243.0 million in operating cash flow, -14% compared to Q4 2023, or -4% excluding Cobre Panama

$277.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA 2 or $1.44 /share, +9% compared to Q4 2023, or +31% excluding Cobre Panama

$175.4 million in net income or $0.91 /share, compared to net loss of $982.5 million, or $5.11 per share, in Q4 2023

$183.3 million in Adjusted Net Income2 or $0.95 /share, +6% compared to Q4 2023, or +30% excluding Cobre Panama

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

$1,113.6 million in revenue, -9% compared to 2023, or +15% excluding Cobre Panama

463,334 GEOs sold in the year, -26% compared to 2023, or -7% excluding Cobre Panama

$829.5 million in operating cash flow, -16% compared to 2023, or -2% excluding Cobre Panama

$951.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA or $4.95 /share, -6% compared to 2023, or +16% excluding Cobre Panama

$552.1 million in net income or $2.87 /share, compared to a net loss of $466.4 million, or $2.43 per share, in 2023

$618.1 million in Adjusted Net Income or $3.21 /share, -10% compared to 2023, or +15% excluding Cobre Panama

Strong Financial Position

High-margin business generating 86% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 and 56% Adjusted Net Income Margin 2 in 2024

and 56% Adjusted Net Income Margin in 2024 Strong financial position with $2.4 billion in available capital as at December 31, 2024.

Quarterly dividend of $0.38 /share effective Q1 2025, an annual increase of 5.6%

Sector-Leading ESG

Rated #1 gold company by Sustainalytics, AA by MSCI and Prime by ISS ESG

Committed to the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles

Partnering with our operators on community and ESG initiatives

Diverse, Long-Life Portfolio

Most diverse royalty and streaming portfolio by asset, operator and country

Attractive mix of long-life streams and high optionality royalties

Long-life mineral resources and mineral reserves

Growth and Optionality

Mine expansions and new mines driving 5-year growth profile

Long-term optionality in gold, copper and nickel and exposure to some of the world's great mineral endowments

Exposure to greater than 16 million acres of land

Strong pipeline of precious metal and diversified opportunities

GEOs and Revenue

Quarterly GEOs sold and revenue by commodity









Q4 2024

Q4 2023





GEOs Sold

Revenue

GEOs Sold

Revenue





#

(in millions)

#

(in millions)

PRECIOUS METALS





















Gold (excluding Cobre Panama)

79,532

$ 211.6

75,033

$ 149.9

Silver (excluding Cobre Panama)

13,689



36.2

12,139



24.6

PGM

2,344



6.5

4,091



8.8





95,565

$ 254.3

91,263

$ 183.3

DIVERSIFIED





















Iron ore

4,330

$ 11.6

5,620

$ 11.2

Other mining assets

332



0.8

1,510



2.9

Oil

14,317



34.0

16,406



32.7

Gas

3,700



12.6

6,860



13.1

NGL

1,819



5.3

2,374



4.7





24,498

$ 64.3

32,770

$ 64.6

Royalty, stream and working interests (excluding Cobre Panama)

120,063

$ 318.6

124,033

$ 247.9

Interest revenue and other interest income

-

$ 2.4

-

$ -

Revenue and GEOs (excluding Cobre Panama)

120,063

$ 321.0

124,033

$ 247.9

Cobre Panama

-

$ -

28,318

$ 55.4

Total revenue and GEOs

120,063

$ 321.0

152,351

$ 303.3



Annual GEOs sold and revenue by commodity









2024

2023





GEOs Sold

Revenue

GEOs Sold

Revenue





#

(in millions)

#

(in millions)

PRECIOUS METALS





















Gold (excluding Cobre Panama)

295,167

$ 706.8

290,179

$ 565.6

Silver (excluding Cobre Panama)

48,485



117.8

49,370



96.5

PGM

11,628



28.3

20,042



39.8





355,280

$ 852.9

359,591

$ 701.9

DIVERSIFIED





















Iron ore

22,314

$ 50.5

24,421

$ 47.2

Other mining assets

3,555



8.2

6,945



13.2

Oil

59,030



128.6

71,254



134.9

Gas

15,147



44.1

26,659



54.1

NGL

7,978



20.3

9,577



18.7





108,024

$ 251.7

138,856

$ 268.1

Royalty, stream and working interests (excluding Cobre Panama)

463,304

$ 1,104.6

498,447

$ 970.0

Interest revenue and other interest income

-

$ 8.9

-

$ -

Revenue and GEOs (excluding Cobre Panama)

463,304

$ 1,113.5

498,447

$ 970.0

Cobre Panama

30

$ 0.1

128,598

$ 249.0

Total revenue and GEOs

463,334

$ 1,113.6

627,045

$ 1,219.0



In Q4 2024, we sold 120,063 GEOs down 21% from Q4 2023, of which 18% was due to the impact of the halting of production at Cobre Panama. The outperformance of gold during the quarter relative to our other commodities also impacted the number of GEOs reported. Removing the impact of the halting of production at Cobre Panama and the change in the gold conversion ratio on a quarter-over-quarter basis, our GEOs sold would have increased by 7%. In addition, as at December 31, 2024, we held 6,216 stream gold ounces and 150,000 stream silver ounces in inventory. In Q4 2024, we recognized $321.0 million in revenue, up 6% from Q4 2023, or up 30% excluding Cobre Panama. During the quarter, we benefited from strong production from Candelaria, newly contributing assets, and record gold prices. Precious Metal revenue accounted for 79.2% of our revenue (65.9% gold, 11.3% silver, 2.0% PGM). Revenue was sourced 89.0% from the Americas (47.1% South America, 6.9% Central America & Mexico, 18.7% U.S., 16.3% Canada).

Portfolio Additions

Acquisition of Stream on Sibanye Stillwater Limited's Western Limb Mining Operations: Subsequent to year-end, on February 28, 2025, our wholly owned subsidiary, Franco-Nevada (Barbados) Corporation, completed the previously announced acquisition of a precious metals stream (the "Western Limb Mining Operations Stream") with reference to specific production from Sibanye-Stillwater's Marikana, Rustenburg and Kroondal mining operations in South Africa for a purchase price of $500.0 million. Over the 45+ year life of mine, the stream GEO profile is expected to comprise of approximately 70% gold and 30% platinum deliveries, based on consensus commodity prices. The effective date of the Western Limb Mining Operations Stream is September 1, 2024. First deliveries are expected within 45 days of closing the transaction and will include approximately 7,000 GEOs related to production in the last four months of 2024. Deliveries related to 2025 production are expected to total approximately 20,000 GEOs.

Pandora Royalty: Subsequent to year-end, on February 28, 2025, Franco-Nevada and Sibanye-Stillwater completed the previously announced conversion of the 5% net profit interest that Franco-Nevada holds on the Pandora property to a 1% net smelter return royalty.

Subsequent to year-end, on February 28, 2025, Franco-Nevada and Sibanye-Stillwater completed the previously announced conversion of the 5% net profit interest that Franco-Nevada holds on the Pandora property to a 1% net smelter return royalty. Financing Package with Discovery Silver on the Porcupine Complex: As previously announced, subsequent to year-end, on January 27, 2025, we agreed to acquire, through a wholly owned subsidiary, a 4.25% NSR royalty for $300.0 million, consisting of two tranches, on Discovery Silver Corp.'s Porcupine Complex, located in Ontario, Canada. We also committed to a $100.0 million senior secured term loan and purchased subscription receipts for $48.6 million (C$70.9 million). The financing package, totaling $448.6 million, provides Discovery with proceeds to acquire and fund a planned capital program for the Porcupine Complex. Closing of the transactions are subject to customary conditions, including the successful completion of the acquisition by Discovery of the Porcupine Complex (which is itself subject to conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of certain regulatory consents and approvals), and is expected to occur in Q2 2025. Assuming the transactions close in April 2025, we expect to receive approximately 6,000 GEOs in 2025.

Acquisition of Royalty on Hasaya Metals Inc.'s Urasar Project: Subsequent to year-end, on January 21, 2025, we acquired a 0.625% NSR on Hayasa Metals Inc.'s Urasar gold-copper project in northern Armenia for $0.55 million pursuant to a joint acquisition agreement with EMX Royalty Corp.

Subsequent to year-end, on January 21, 2025, we acquired a 0.625% NSR on Hayasa Metals Inc.'s Urasar gold-copper project in northern Armenia for $0.55 million pursuant to a joint acquisition agreement with EMX Royalty Corp. Option to Acquire Royalty with Brazil Potash Corp.: On November 1, 2024, we acquired an option from Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash") for $1.0 million to purchase a 4.0% gross revenue royalty on potash produced from Brazil Potash's Autazes development stage project in Brazil.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Updates

We continue to rank highly with leading ESG rating agencies and were recently named by Sustainalytics as the #1 ranked gold company for 2025. In Q4 2024, we expanded our community engagement and contributions with existing partners, including teaming up with G Mining Ventures to fund reforestation and social projects in Brazil, Endeavour Mining to help provide funding for the Great Green Wall project in Senegal, and Glencore to fund an anemia health project in Peru. Following year-end, with the appointment of Daniel Malchuk to our board of directors, we achieved our board diversity target to appoint a racially or ethnically diverse director by our 2025 annual meeting.

Guidance and Outlook

We present our guidance in reference to GEO sales. For streams, our guidance reflects GEOs that have been delivered from the operators of our assets and that we have subsequently sold. Our GEO deliveries may differ from operators' production based on timing of deliveries and due to recovery and payability factors. Our GEO sales may differ from GEO deliveries based on the timing of the sales. For royalties, GEO guidance reflects the timing of royalty payments or accruals.

Our 2025 guidance and long-term outlook are based on the following assumed commodity prices: $2,800 /oz Au, $31 /oz Ag, $950 /oz Pt, $950 /oz Pd, $100 /tonne Fe 62% CFR China, $70 /bbl WTI oil and $3.00 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas.

The 2025 guidance and long-term outlook is based on assumptions including the forecasted state of operations from our assets based on the public statements and other disclosures by the third-party owners and operators of the underlying properties and our assessment thereof.

2025 Guidance

We expect our 2025 revenue to be more than 25% higher than in 2024. This is based on our budgeted gold price of $2,800 /oz and the mid-point of our Total GEOs guidance range provided below. We anticipate a 14% increase in Precious Metal GEOs and a 7% increase in our Total GEOs for 2025 compared to 2024, assuming no contributions from Cobre Panama.







2025 Guidance



2024 Actual

Precious Metal GEO sales



385,000 to 425,000 GEOs



355,310 GEOs

Total GEO sales



465,000 to 525,000 GEOs



463,334 GEOs



1 We expect our streams to contribute between 255,000 and 285,000 of our GEO sales for 2025. 2 Our guidance does not reflect any incremental revenue from additional contributions we may make to the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental as part of our remaining commitment of $46.3 million.

The anticipated 14% increase in Precious Metal GEOs largely reflects the recent additions of the Yanacocha royalty, the Western Limb Mining Operations Stream, and the Porcupine Complex royalty which is expected to close in Q2 2025. We also expect to benefit from the continued ramp-up of newly constructed mines and initial contributions from Valentine Gold. For Total GEOs, the anticipated 7% increase over 2024 is expected to be driven by higher Precious Metal GEOs, partly offset by lower GEOs from our Diversified assets. We are forecasting higher production from our Diversified assets although the expected contribution to GEOs from these assets is lower than in 2024 as we have assumed significantly higher gold prices and slightly lower energy and iron ore prices in calculating the GEO contribution. For reference, a $100 increase in the price of gold from our current assumption of $2,800 /oz would result in a decrease of approximately 4,750 GEOs, with all other commodity prices and production levels constant.

Based on our assumed commodity prices, we expect our revenue mix for 2025 to be comprised of 70% gold, 11% silver, 2% PGMs, 9% oil and NGLs, 4% natural gas, 3% iron ore with the balance being from other commodities.

We expect our effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21%.

Long-Term Outlook

For 2028, we expect Precious Metal GEOs to increase to between 400,000 and 440,000 GEOs and Total GEOs to increase to between 505,000 and 565,000 GEOs, a 18% and 15% increase, respectively, compared to 2024. For 2029, we expect Precious Metal GEOs to increase to between 375,000 and 415,000 GEOs and Total GEOs to increase to between 490,000 and 550,000 GEOs, a 11% and 12% increase, respectively, compared to 2024. We have not assumed any contribution from Cobre Panama in this outlook, although there is potential for materially higher GEOs should it restart production, depending on the conditions of any such restart. Based on the average of the next five years of the Cobre Panama mine plan, the asset has the potential to contribute as much as 130,000 to 150,000 GEOs annually.

The five-year outlook reflects the expected commencement of production at Valentine Gold, Stibnite, Eskay Creek, Castle Mountain Phase 2, the Coroccohuayco project at Antapaccay, the expected underground expansion at Candelaria, and the long-term expansion of Magino. We also anticipate an increase in silver production from Antamina due to higher silver grades. The outlook includes a step-down starting in 2027 in our stream from 68% to 40% of gold and silver produced at Candelaria, and a reduction starting in 2028 in our stream deliveries at Antapaccay, where our stream will be based on 30% of gold and silver produced rather than indexed to copper production. Production at Guadalupe-Palmarejo is currently expected to decrease in 2029 based on the latest life of mine plan.

With respect to our Diversified assets, we anticipate production growth from the continued development of our U.S. Energy assets. We also expect an increase in attributable sales from Vale's Northern and Southeastern systems, and have assumed commencement of production at Copper World and Taca Taca in 2029. While we expect higher revenues from our Diversified assets in the long-term outlook compared to 2024, we have used significantly higher gold prices and slightly lower oil, gas and iron ore prices in calculating the GEO contribution as compared to the prices used in 2024. This has the effect of reducing the GEOs represented by the larger revenues.

Q4 2024 Portfolio Updates

Precious Metal assets: GEOs sold from our Precious Metal assets were 95,565, down 20.1% from 119,581 GEOs in Q4 2023. When excluding Cobre Panama, Precious Metal GEOs were up 6.6% due to an increase in deliveries from Candelaria and Guadalupe, contributions from the recently constructed Tocantinzinho and Greenstone mines, and the newly acquired Yanacocha royalty.

South America:

Candelaria (gold and silver stream) - GEOs sold in Q4 2024 were higher than those sold in Q4 2023. Copper and gold production benefited from higher grade ore from Phase 11 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, production will continue to be sourced primarily from Phase 11 with a planned reduction in average copper grades from those realized in H2 2024. Franco-Nevada forecasts GEO sales to be between 60,000 and 70,000 GEOs (which includes 3,333 gold ounces we held in inventory at year-end), generally in-line with 2024.

- GEOs sold in Q4 2024 were higher than those sold in Q4 2023. Copper and gold production benefited from higher grade ore from Phase 11 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, production will continue to be sourced primarily from Phase 11 with a planned reduction in average copper grades from those realized in H2 2024. Franco-Nevada forecasts GEO sales to be between 60,000 and 70,000 GEOs (which includes 3,333 gold ounces we held in inventory at year-end), generally in-line with 2024. Antapaccay (gold and silver stream) - GEOs sold were lower in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, reflecting lower planned production and an anticipated higher strip ratio in the current period. Production improved compared to the prior two quarters when mine scheduling was adjusted due to a geotechnical event which occurred in Q2 2024. For 2025, Franco-Nevada forecasts GEO sales to be between 40,000 and 50,000 GEOs based on mine sequencing, a decrease compared to 2024.

- GEOs sold were lower in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, reflecting lower planned production and an anticipated higher strip ratio in the current period. Production improved compared to the prior two quarters when mine scheduling was adjusted due to a geotechnical event which occurred in Q2 2024. For 2025, Franco-Nevada forecasts GEO sales to be between 40,000 and 50,000 GEOs based on mine sequencing, a decrease compared to 2024. Antamina (22.5% silver stream) - Silver ounces delivered in Q4 2024 were higher than in Q4 2023, but GEOs sold were lower, as approximately 150,000 silver ounces were unsold and remained in inventory at December 31, 2024. For 2025, we anticipate an increase in silver sales to between 3.1 and 3.3 million silver ounces due to anticipated higher silver grades.

- Silver ounces delivered in Q4 2024 were higher than in Q4 2023, but GEOs sold were lower, as approximately 150,000 silver ounces were unsold and remained in inventory at December 31, 2024. For 2025, we anticipate an increase in silver sales to between 3.1 and 3.3 million silver ounces due to anticipated higher silver grades. Tocantinzinho (gold stream) - We expect an increase in GEO sales from Tocantinzinho, as the mine continues to ramp up in 2025. Forecasted production is expected to range between 175,000 and 200,000 ounces for 2025.

- We expect an increase in GEO sales from Tocantinzinho, as the mine continues to ramp up in 2025. Forecasted production is expected to range between 175,000 and 200,000 ounces for 2025. Yanacocha (1.8% royalty) - Newmont reported higher leach pad production in Q4 2024 than originally forecasted as a result of the successful use of injection leaching technology. Newmont anticipates production at Yanacocha to increase to 460,000 ounces in 2025, compared to 354,000 gold ounces produced in 2024.

- Newmont reported higher leach pad production in Q4 2024 than originally forecasted as a result of the successful use of injection leaching technology. Newmont anticipates production at Yanacocha to increase to 460,000 ounces in 2025, compared to 354,000 gold ounces produced in 2024. Salares Norte (1 - 2% royalties) - Ramp-up at Salares Norte recommenced in Q4 2024, following a temporary shut-down of the plant due to severe weather conditions. The mine produced 45,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2024. With commercial levels of production set to be achieved in Q2 2025, Gold Fields expects between 325,000 and 375,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2025.

- - Ramp-up at Salares Norte recommenced in Q4 2024, following a temporary shut-down of the plant due to severe weather conditions. The mine produced 45,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2024. With commercial levels of production set to be achieved in Q2 2025, Gold Fields expects between 325,000 and 375,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2025. Cascabel (gold stream and 1% royalty) - SolGold continues to report progress on the development of the project, with a focus on de-risking activities and advancing permitting.

Central America & Mexico:

Cobre Panama (gold and silver stream) - We are encouraged that President Mulino has indicated a willingness to discuss Cobre Panama this year and that sentiment in Panama now appears more supportive of restarting the mine. Cobre Panama has been on preservation and safe management since November 2023. In January 2025, the terms of reference of an environmental audit of Cobre Panama were submitted to a public consultation process which concluded in February 2025. With respect to Franco-Nevada's arbitration with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, a hearing is scheduled to be held in October 2026. While Franco-Nevada continues to pursue these legal remedies, we strongly prefer and hope for a resolution with the State of Panama providing the best outcome for the Panamanian people and all parties involved.

- We are encouraged that President Mulino has indicated a willingness to discuss Cobre Panama this year and that sentiment in Panama now appears more supportive of restarting the mine. Cobre Panama has been on preservation and safe management since November 2023. In January 2025, the terms of reference of an environmental audit of Cobre Panama were submitted to a public consultation process which concluded in February 2025. With respect to Franco-Nevada's arbitration with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, a hearing is scheduled to be held in October 2026. While Franco-Nevada continues to pursue these legal remedies, we strongly prefer and hope for a resolution with the State of Panama providing the best outcome for the Panamanian people and all parties involved. Guadalupe-Palmarejo (50% gold stream) - GEOs sold from Guadalupe-Palmarejo in Q4 2024 were relatively consistent with those sold in Q4 2023. For 2025, Franco-Nevada anticipates an increase in GEO sales to between 45,000 and 50,000 GEOs, reflecting a greater proportion of Palmarejo's production being mined from stream grounds.

Canada:

Detour Lake (2% royalty) - Agnico Eagle reported that the mill successfully achieved throughput of 28 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") in Q4 2024 and is targeting 29 Mtpa by 2028. In June 2024, Agnico Eagle released the results of a technical study reflecting the potential for a concurrent underground operation at Detour Lake that would increase annual production to approximately one million ounces for 14 years starting in 2030. In Q4 2024, Agnico Eagle completed site preparation for the excavation of the underground exploration ramp.

- Agnico Eagle reported that the mill successfully achieved throughput of 28 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") in Q4 2024 and is targeting 29 Mtpa by 2028. In June 2024, Agnico Eagle released the results of a technical study reflecting the potential for a concurrent underground operation at Detour Lake that would increase annual production to approximately one million ounces for 14 years starting in 2030. In Q4 2024, Agnico Eagle completed site preparation for the excavation of the underground exploration ramp. Greenstone (3% royalty) - Equinox reported that Greenstone achieved commercial production on November 6, 2024, and produced 111,717 gold ounces in 2024. In 2025, Equinox expects Greenstone to produce between 300,000 and 350,000 gold ounces. At full production, Greenstone is expected to produce an average of 390,000 gold ounces per year for the first five years and 330,000 ounces of gold annually for an initial 15-year mine life.

- Equinox reported that Greenstone achieved commercial production on November 6, 2024, and produced 111,717 gold ounces in 2024. In 2025, Equinox expects Greenstone to produce between 300,000 and 350,000 gold ounces. At full production, Greenstone is expected to produce an average of 390,000 gold ounces per year for the first five years and 330,000 ounces of gold annually for an initial 15-year mine life. Magino (3% royalty) and Island Gold (0.62% royalty) - Alamos reported that the integration of the Magino and Island Gold operations continues to advance. The Magino mill is expected to ramp up to 11,200 tpd by the end of Q1 2025 with detailed engineering advancing the expansion to 12,400 tpd. The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2025 to coincide with the completion of the Phase 3+ expansion at Island Gold, which Alamos expects will be completed in H1 2026.

and Island Gold - Alamos reported that the integration of the Magino and Island Gold operations continues to advance. The Magino mill is expected to ramp up to 11,200 tpd by the end of Q1 2025 with detailed engineering advancing the expansion to 12,400 tpd. The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2025 to coincide with the completion of the Phase 3+ expansion at Island Gold, which Alamos expects will be completed in H1 2026. Macassa (Kirkland Lake) (1.5-5.5% royalty & 20% NPI) - Agnico Eagle reported that Macassa achieved record quarterly throughput and gold production in Q4 2024, reflecting productivity gains since the completion of #4 Shaft and the new ventilation infrastructure in 2023. Agnico Eagle is continuing to focus on asset optimization and is working on further improving mill throughput.

Agnico Eagle reported that Macassa achieved record quarterly throughput and gold production in Q4 2024, reflecting productivity gains since the completion of #4 Shaft and the new ventilation infrastructure in 2023. Agnico Eagle is continuing to focus on asset optimization and is working on further improving mill throughput. Canadian Malartic (1.5% royalty) - Agnico Eagle reported that ramp development, shaft sinking activities and surface construction progressed on schedule in Q4 2024. Successful exploration in 2024 has continued to extend the limits of the East Gouldie inferred mineral resource laterally to the east and west. Recent drilling continues to grow mineralization in the recently discovered Eclipse zone, between the East Gouldie deposit and the Odyssey South zone, within close proximity to the planned underground infrastructure.

- Agnico Eagle reported that ramp development, shaft sinking activities and surface construction progressed on schedule in Q4 2024. Successful exploration in 2024 has continued to extend the limits of the East Gouldie inferred mineral resource laterally to the east and west. Recent drilling continues to grow mineralization in the recently discovered Eclipse zone, between the East Gouldie deposit and the Odyssey South zone, within close proximity to the planned underground infrastructure. Musselwhite (2-5% royalties) - In November 2024, Newmont and Orla Mining announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Musselwhite by Orla. Orla intends to aggressively explore the concession, including following up on historical drilling that suggests 2 to 3 kilometres of mineralized strike potential beyond the current reserves.

- In November 2024, Newmont and Orla Mining announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Musselwhite by Orla. Orla intends to aggressively explore the concession, including following up on historical drilling that suggests 2 to 3 kilometres of mineralized strike potential beyond the current reserves. Valentine Gold (3% royalty) - Calibre Mining reported that construction remains on track for completion in Q2 2025. Production is expected to average 195,000 gold ounces per year over an initial mine life of 12 years, with the process plant expected to reach 2.5 Mtpa by the end of 2025. In February 2025, Calibre and Equinox announced a business combination whereby Equinox will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Calibre.

U.S.:

Stillwater (5% royalty) -Sibanye-Stillwater completed a further restructuring of its US PGM operations in Q4 2024 to reduce operating costs in light of current PGM prices. Sibanye-Stillwater is now guiding to production of between 255,000 and 270,000 2E PGM ounces for 2025, compared to 425,842 2E PGM ounces produced in 2024.

-Sibanye-Stillwater completed a further restructuring of its US PGM operations in Q4 2024 to reduce operating costs in light of current PGM prices. Sibanye-Stillwater is now guiding to production of between 255,000 and 270,000 2E PGM ounces for 2025, compared to 425,842 2E PGM ounces produced in 2024. Bald Mountain (0.875-5% royalties) - Kinross announced its plans to proceed with mining at Redbird, which contains approximately 1 million ounces of gold reserve, following the receipt of the Juniper permit in H2 2024.

- Kinross announced its plans to proceed with mining at Redbird, which contains approximately 1 million ounces of gold reserve, following the receipt of the Juniper permit in H2 2024. South Arturo (4-9% royalty) - GEOs from South Arturo increased in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023 reflecting the restart of open pit mining. South Arturo is part of Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin operations.

- GEOs from South Arturo increased in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023 reflecting the restart of open pit mining. South Arturo is part of Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin operations. Copper World (2.085% royalty) - Hudbay Minerals announced in January 2025 that it has received the Air Quality Permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. This is the final major permit required for the development and operations of Copper World. Copper World is expected to produce 85,000 tonnes of copper per year over an initial 20-year mine life.

- Hudbay Minerals announced in January 2025 that it has received the Air Quality Permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. This is the final major permit required for the development and operations of Copper World. Copper World is expected to produce 85,000 tonnes of copper per year over an initial 20-year mine life. Stibnite (1% gold royalty, 100% silver royalty) - Perpetua announced in January 2025 that the United States Forest Service has issued the Final Record of Decision authorizing its mine plan for the Stibnite project. With this, Perpetua is focused on advancing towards a construction decision, including finalizing the remaining federal and state permits and securing project financing.

Rest of World:

Subika (Ahafo) (2% royalty) - GEOs from our Subika (Ahafo) royalty were higher than in Q4 2023, as gold production at the mine increased due to higher mill throughput and higher ore grade milled. Production at Subika is expected to decrease relative to 2024 as mining activities in the Subika open pit are completed as planned in H2 2025. Newmont plans to increase its investment in exploration and advanced projects, including at Subika Underground.

- GEOs from our Subika (Ahafo) royalty were higher than in Q4 2023, as gold production at the mine increased due to higher mill throughput and higher ore grade milled. Production at Subika is expected to decrease relative to 2024 as mining activities in the Subika open pit are completed as planned in H2 2025. Newmont plans to increase its investment in exploration and advanced projects, including at Subika Underground. MWS (25% stream) - Following the delivery of 1,587 gold ounces in Q4 2024, our MWS stream reached its cumulative cap of 312,500 gold ounces.

Diversified assets: Our Diversified assets, primarily comprising our Iron Ore and Energy interests, generated $64.3 million in revenue, relatively consistent with Q4 2023. When converted to GEOs, our Diversified assets contributed 24,498 GEOs, down 25.2% from 32,770 GEOs in Q4 2023, of which 24.5% was due to changes in gold prices used in the conversion of non-gold revenue into GEOs.

Other Mining:

Vale Royalty (iron ore royalty) - Revenue from our Vale royalty decreased slightly compared to Q4 2023. Production from the Northern System benefited from strong production at S11D and lower shipping cost deductions, offset by lower estimated iron ore prices. Attributable sales from our Vale royalty are expected to increase in 2025, reflecting contributions from the Southeastern System once the cumulative sales threshold of 1.7 billion tonnes of iron ore is reached in the latter part of 2025.

- Revenue from our Vale royalty decreased slightly compared to Q4 2023. Production from the Northern System benefited from strong production at S11D and lower shipping cost deductions, offset by lower estimated iron ore prices. Attributable sales from our Vale royalty are expected to increase in 2025, reflecting contributions from the Southeastern System once the cumulative sales threshold of 1.7 billion tonnes of iron ore is reached in the latter part of 2025. LIORC - Revenue from our attributable interest on the Carol Lake mine increased in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, as LIORC declared a cash dividend of C$0.75 per common share in the current period, compared to C$0.45 in the prior year period. Iron Ore Company of Canada reported that production at Carol Lake is expected to improve in 2025 compared to 2024, where production was affected by forest fires in mid-July 2024 and operational challenges in the mine and concentrator throughout the year.

Caserones (0.517% effective NSR) - Revenue from our interest in Caserones decreased in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023. Production during the year was impacted by labour action in August 2024 and mine sequencing changes which reduced grades and recoveries. For 2025, Lundin Mining expects production to be slightly lower than in 2024. In January 2024, EMX exercised an option to acquire a portion of our NSR, such that our effective NSR percentage interest was lower in 2024 than in 2023.

Energy:

U.S. (various royalty rates) - Revenue from our U.S. Energy interests increased compared to Q4 2023. We benefited from an increase in production due to new wells at our Permian interests and new contributions from additional interests in the Haynesville shale play, which mostly offset the impact of lower realized prices and reduced drilling activity.

- Revenue from our U.S. Energy interests increased compared to Q4 2023. We benefited from an increase in production due to new wells at our Permian interests and new contributions from additional interests in the Haynesville shale play, which mostly offset the impact of lower realized prices and reduced drilling activity. Canada (various royalty rates) - Revenue from our Canadian Energy interests was lower than in Q4 2023 due to lower realized prices and higher costs at Weyburn.

ENDNOTES:

Gold Equivalent Ounces ("GEOs"): GEOs include Franco-Nevada's attributable share of production from our Mining and Energy assets after applicable recovery and payability factors. GEOs are estimated on a gross basis for NSRs and, in the case of stream ounces, before the payment of the per ounce contractual price paid by the Company. For NPI royalties, GEOs are calculated taking into account the NPI economics. Silver, platinum, palladium, iron ore, oil, gas and other commodities are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The price used in the computation of GEOs varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement of each particular asset, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average price for the month, quarter, or year in which the commodity was produced or sold. For Q4 2024, the average commodity prices were as follows: $2,662 /oz gold (Q4 2023 - $1,976), $31.34 /oz silver (Q4 2023 - $23.23), $966 /oz platinum (Q4 2023 - $912) and $1,011 /oz palladium (Q4 2023 - $1,085), $105 /t Fe 62% CFR China (Q4 2023 - $127), $70.27 /bbl WTI oil (Q4 2023 - $78.32) and $2.99 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas (Q4 2023 - $2.91). For 2024 prices, the average commodity prices were as follows: $2,387 /oz gold (2023 - $1,943), $28.24 /oz silver (2023 - $23.39), $955 /oz platinum (2023 - $967) and $983 /oz palladium (2023 - $1,338), $110 /t Fe 62% CFR China (2023 - $119), $75.72 /bbl WTI oil (2023 - $77.62) and $2.41 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas (2023 - $2.66).



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures with no standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards") and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For a quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards, refer to the below tables. Further information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures is incorporated by reference from the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of Franco-Nevada's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 dated March 8, 2025 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ available at www.sedarplus.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and earnings per share ("EPS"): impairment losses and reversal related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on disposals of royalty, stream and working interests and investments; impairment losses and expected credit losses related to investments, loans receivable and other financial instruments, changes in fair value of investments, loans receivable and other financial instruments, foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; the impact of income taxes on these items; income taxes related to the reassessment of the probability of realization of previously recognized or de-recognized deferred income tax assets; and income taxes relating to the revaluation of deferred income tax assets and liabilities as a result of statutory income tax rate changes in the countries in which the Company operates. Adjusted Net Income Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined by the Company as Adjusted Net Income divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and EPS: income tax expense/recovery; finance expenses and finance income; depletion and depreciation; impairment charges and reversals related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on disposals of royalty, stream and working interests and investments; impairment losses and expected credit losses related to investments, loans receivable and other financial instruments, changes in fair value of investment, loans receivable and other financial instruments, and foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





For the three months ended



For the year ended





December 31,



December 31,

(expressed in millions, except per share amounts)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 175.4



$ (982.5)



$ 552.1



$ (466.4)

Impairment losses



-





1,173.3





-





1,173.3

Gain on disposal of royalty interests



-





-





(0.3)





(3.7)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other expenses (income)



8.0





(12.3)





20.7





(14.4)

Tax effect of adjustments



(0.4)





(5.6)





(2.4)





(4.0)

Other tax related adjustments































Deferred tax expense related to the remeasurement of deferred tax

liability due to changes in Barbados tax rate



-





-





49.1





-

Change in unrecognized deferred income tax assets



0.3





-





(1.1)





(1.7)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 183.3



$ 172.9



$ 618.1



$ 683.1

Basic weighted average shares outstanding



192.5





192.1





192.4





192.0

Adjusted Net Income per share

$ 0.95



$ 0.90



$ 3.21



$ 3.56







For the three months ended



For the year ended





December 31,



December 31,

(expressed in millions, except Adjusted Net Income Margin)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Adjusted Net Income

$ 183.3



$ 172.9



$ 618.1



$ 683.1

Revenue



321.0





303.3





1,113.6





1,219.0

Adjusted Net Income Margin



57.1 %



57.0 %



55.5 %



56.0 %





For the three months ended



For the year ended





December 31,



December 31,

(expressed in millions, except per share amounts)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 175.4



$ (982.5)



$ 552.1



$ (466.4)

Income tax expense



46.8





22.7





211.8





102.2

Finance expenses



0.7





0.8





2.6





2.9

Finance income



(13.5)





(16.3)





(60.6)





(52.3)

Depletion and depreciation



60.0





68.9





225.3





273.1

Impairment losses



-





1,173.3





-





1,173.3

Gain on disposal of royalty interests



-





-





(0.3)





(3.7)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other expenses (income)



8.0





(12.3)





20.7





(14.4)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 277.4



$ 254.6



$ 951.6



$ 1,014.7

Basic weighted average shares outstanding



192.5





192.1





192.4





192.0

Adjusted EBITDA per share

$ 1.44



$ 1.33



$ 4.95



$ 5.28







For the three months ended



For the year ended





December 31,



December 31,

(expressed in millions, except Adjusted EBITDA Margin)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 277.4



$ 254.6



$ 951.6



$ 1,014.7

Revenue



321.0





303.3





1,113.6





1,219.0

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



86.4 %



83.9 %



85.5 %



83.2 %

FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions of U.S. dollars)





At December 31,



At December 31,





2024



2023

ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,451.3



$ 1,421.9

Receivables



151.8





111.0

Gold and silver bullion and stream inventory



96.8





51.8

Loans receivable



5.9





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11.0





30.6

Current assets

$ 1,716.8



$ 1,615.3



















Royalty, stream and working interests, net

$ 4,098.8



$ 4,027.1

Investments



325.5





254.5

Loans receivable



104.1





24.8

Deferred income tax assets



30.8





37.0

Other assets



54.4





35.4

Total assets

$ 6,330.4



$ 5,994.1



















LIABILITIES















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 28.7



$ 30.9

Income tax liabilities



38.8





8.3

Current liabilities

$ 67.5



$ 39.2



















Deferred income tax liabilities

$ 238.0



$ 180.1

Income tax liabilities



19.8





-

Other liabilities



8.5





5.7

Total liabilities

$ 333.8



$ 225.0



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Share capital

$ 5,769.1



$ 5,728.2

Contributed surplus



23.0





20.6

Retained earnings



486.5





212.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(282.0)





(192.0)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 5,996.6



$ 5,769.1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,330.4



$ 5,994.1



The audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes can be found in our 2024 Annual Report available on our website

FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended



For the year ended



December 31,



December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Revenue





























Revenue from royalty, streams and working interests

$ 318.6



$ 303.3



$ 1,104.7



$ 1,219.0 Interest revenue



2.4





-





8.3





- Other interest income



-





-





0.6





- Total revenue

$ 321.0



$ 303.3



$ 1,113.6



$ 1,219.0































Costs of sales





























Costs of sales

$ 34.4



$ 45.1



$ 129.0



$ 179.3 Depletion and depreciation



60.0





68.9





225.3





273.1 Total costs of sales

$ 94.4



$ 114.0



$ 354.3



$ 452.4 Gross profit

$ 226.6



$ 189.3



$ 759.3



$ 766.6































Other operating expenses (income)





























General and administrative expenses

$ 8.9



$ 6.1



$ 26.6



$ 23.5 Share-based compensation expenses



1.0





(1.9)





8.0





4.4 Cobre Panama arbitration expenses



2.1





1.0





6.3





1.0 Impairment losses



-





1,173.3





-





1,173.3 Gain on disposal of royalty interests



-





-





(0.3)





(3.7) Gain on sale of gold and silver bullion



(2.8)





(1.6)





(7.9)





(3.9) Total other operating expenses

$ 9.2



$ 1,176.9



$ 32.7



$ 1,194.6 Operating income (loss)

$ 217.4



$ (987.6)



$ 726.6



$ (428.0) Foreign exchange (loss) gain and other (expenses) income

$ (8.0)



$ 12.3



$ (20.7)



$ 14.4 Income (loss) before finance items and income taxes

$ 209.4



$ (975.3)



$ 705.9



$ (413.6)































Finance items





























Finance income

$ 13.5



$ 16.3



$ 60.6



$ 52.3 Finance expenses



(0.7)





(0.8)





(2.6)





(2.9) Net income (loss) before income taxes

$ 222.2



$ (959.8)



$ 763.9



$ (364.2)































Income tax expense



46.8





22.7





211.8





102.2 Net income (loss)

$ 175.4



$ (982.5)



$ 552.1



$ (466.4)































Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes





























































Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:





























Currency translation adjustment

$ (103.9)



$ 36.6



$ (131.3)



$ 34.8































Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:





























Gain on changes in the fair value of equity investments





























at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"),





























net of income tax



(1.1)





2.8





40.4





7.3 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes

$ (105.0)



$ 39.4



$ (90.9)



$ 42.1































Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 70.4



$ (943.1)



$ 461.2



$ (424.3)































Earnings (loss) per share





























Basic

$ 0.91



$ (5.11)



$ 2.87



$ (2.43) Diluted

$ 0.91



$ (5.11)



$ 2.87



$ (2.43) Weighted average number of shares outstanding





























Basic



192.5





192.1





192.4





192.0 Diluted



192.8





192.4





192.6





192.3

The audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes can be found in our 2024 Annual Report available on our website

FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions of U.S. dollars)





For the three months ended

For the year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities































Net income (loss)

$ 175.4



$ (982.5)



$ 552.1



$ (466.4)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:































Depletion and depreciation



60.0





68.9





225.3





273.1

Share-based compensation expenses



1.2





0.8





5.4





5.5

Impairment losses



-





1,173.3





-





1,173.3

Gain on disposal of royalty interests



-





-





(0.3)





(3.7)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)



5.0





(1.1)





12.9





(2.8)

Deferred income tax expense



2.3





10.0





66.3





26.6

Other non-cash items



(0.4)





(1.5)





(6.1)





(3.7)

Gold and silver bullion from royalties received in-kind



(20.3)





(15.1)





(72.7)





(56.2)

Proceeds from sale of gold and silver bullion



13.3





16.3





42.6





36.8

Changes in other assets



-





(11.3)





(17.4)





2.6

Operating cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital

$ 236.5



$ 257.8



$ 808.1



$ 985.1

Changes in non-cash working capital:































(Increase) decrease in receivables

$ (18.1)



$ 23.8



$ (40.8)



$ 24.7

Decrease (increase) in stream inventory, prepaid expenses

and other



4.9





2.5





15.6





(8.0)

Increase (decrease) in current liabilities



19.7





(0.6)





46.6





(10.6)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 243.0



$ 283.5



$ 829.5



$ 991.2



































Cash flows used in investing activities































Acquisition of royalty, stream and working interests

$ (4.3)



$ (84.2)



$ (406.0)



$ (520.0)

Advances of loans receivable



-





(18.7)





(118.2)





(18.7)

Acquisition of investments



(35.6)





(0.9)





(74.5)





(9.8)

Proceeds from repayment of loan receivable



-





-





28.9





-

Proceeds from sale of investments



9.3





0.0





23.3





2.0

Proceeds from disposal of royalty interests



-





-





11.2





7.0

Acquisition of energy well equipment



(0.4)





(0.4)





(1.8)





(1.6)

Acquisition of property and equipment



(0.1)





-





(0.2)





-

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (31.1)



$ (104.2)



$ (537.3)



$ (541.1)



































Cash flows used in financing activities































Payment of dividends

$ (62.1)



$ (59.8)



$ (242.4)



$ (233.0)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



0.1





-





2.8





2.9

Revolving credit facility amendment costs



-





-





(0.8)





-

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (62.0)



$ (59.8)



$ (240.4)



$ (230.1)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ (15.9)



$ 5.3



$ (22.4)



$ 5.4

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ 134.0



$ 124.8



$ 29.4



$ 225.4

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$ 1,317.3



$ 1,297.1



$ 1,421.9



$ 1,196.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 1,451.3



$ 1,421.9



$ 1,451.3



$ 1,421.9



































Supplemental cash flow information:































Income taxes paid

$ 17.2



$ 21.1



$ 73.8



$ 88.1

Dividend income received

$ 3.3



$ 4.5



$ 12.6



$ 13.2

Interest and standby fees paid

$ 0.6



$ 0.5



$ 2.1



$ 2.3



The audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes can be found in our 2024 Annual Report available on our website

