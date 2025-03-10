Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Recycling's hubbIT Recognized as a Finalist in Georgia State University's Marketing Awards for Excellence in Innovation

Georgia-Pacific Corporation:

Georgia-Pacific Recycling, a leading trader of recyclable paper, plastic, and metal, is thrilled to share that its online platform, hubbIT, was named a finalist in Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business' 2025 Marketing Awards for Excellence in Innovation.

Launched in June 2023, hubbIT gives smaller volume recycled materials producers fast and easy access to upfront pricing on more than 50 grades of recyclable paper, plastic, and metal as well as streamlined access to everything Georgia-Pacific Recycling offers its larger volume suppliers. This includes an extensive buying network, logistics and transportation management, convenient scheduling, timely and reliable payments, one-on-one support, and the assurance that Georgia-Pacific Recycling will always manage contracted customers' recyclable waste, even if the value falls below $0, and the company won't send it to the landfill.

"All of us at Georgia-Pacific Recycling are honored to be recognized for our efforts to open the recycling marketplace to the tens or even hundreds of thousands of businesses that are currently left out or face significant barriers to participating," said Blake Gordon, general manager of digital trading with Georgia-Pacific Recycling, referring to businesses that aren't currently being paid as they could be for their recycled waste.

Gordon continued, "hubbIT has the potential to generate new profit centers for businesses, improve U.S. recycling rates, and divert more recyclable waste from landfills. Being honored by MAX Innovation will go a long way in helping us reach this new customer base and in achieving our goal of driving environmental responsibility for future generations through increased landfill diversion."

In its first 18 months, hubbIT suppliers collectively received more than $1 million from Georgia-Pacific Recycling and prevented more than 14 million pounds of valuable recyclable paper, plastic, and metal from being landfilled.

Georgia-Pacific Recycling was honored at the 2025 Future of Marketing Conference, which took place in late February in Atlanta. The event is produced in collaboration with the Georgia State University Department of Marketing and its Marketing RoundTable at the Robinson College of Business. The Marketing RoundTable is one of the longest-running Marketing RoundTables in the country, comprising more than 50 senior marketing professionals representing many of Georgia's premier companies.

Georgia-Pacific Recycling, a division of Georgia-Pacific and a leader in the recycling marketplace for more than 50 years, is one of the largest buyers and sellers of recyclable paper, plastic, and metal in the world. Georgia-Pacific Recycling is the sole source of recycled fiber for Georgia-Pacific's mill system, which uses more than two million tons of recovered paper each year to make everyday brands like Dixie®, Brawny®, Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, and Vanity Fair®. By leveraging traditional trading channels as well as its online platform, hubbIT, Georgia-Pacific Recycling diverts more than five million tons of recycled waste from landfills each year. To learn more, visit www.gapacrecycling.com.

