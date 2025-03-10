Sernova Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Sernova Biotherapeutics Appoints Pericles Calias, Ph.D. as Chief Development Officer and Head of R&D

LONDON, Ontario and BOSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Biotherapeutics, (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSH), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing it's Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the appointment of Pericles (Perry) Calias, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer (CDO) and Head of R&D.

Dr. Calias brings over two decades of global operational experience in drug product development from discovery to approval. Prior to joining Sernova, he held leadership roles at prominent life sciences companies, including Revolo Biotherapeutics, Cerecor Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, and Shire HGT. Throughout his career, Dr. Calias has been instrumental in securing regulatory approvals, leading research and development efforts, filing many patent applications that were subsequently issued, spearheading clinical operations and advancing innovative therapies in rare diseases, autoimmune disorders, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and drug-device combinations.

"I have worked with Perry in the past and he brings a wealth of cross functional experience to the Sernova leadership team," said Jonathan Rigby, President and CEO of Sernova Biotherapeutics. "His deep expertise in leading all aspects of drug product and cell line development is invaluable to Sernova and will add momentum to advancing our Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a much-needed functional cure for T1D in collaboration with Evotec."

"I am enthused to join Sernova as the company works to transform the treatment paradigm for T1D," said Dr. Calias. "The Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ holds immense potential to provide a much-needed functional cure for patients that deal with the daily burdens and longer-term comorbidities."

Dr. Calias holds a Ph.D. in Bio-Organic Chemistry from Tufts University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Suffolk University. He is an inventor on over 40 domestic and foreign patents and has led multiple successful regulatory filings, including INDs, CTA's, PMA's, BLAs, and NDAs.

ABOUT SERNOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem-cell derived islet like clusters in collaboration with Evotec to create bio-hybrid organs to treat T1D. A bio-hybrid organ is comprised of non-biomaterials, such as the Cell Pouch, integrated with living tissues to restore or enhance the function of a compromised organ. This innovative approach aims to deliver a potentially revolutionary treatment for patients with chronic diseases, initially focusing on T1D and thyroid disorders.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectation that Dr. Calias will greatly assist in Sernova's development efforts. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Sernova has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms, or at all; and the ability to conduct all required preclinical and clinical studies for the company's Cell Pouch, including the timing and results of those trials. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sernova appears in Sernova's Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2024, filed with Canadian securities authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca, as updated by Sernova's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Sernova disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.