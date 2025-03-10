Aware, Inc.: Aware Deepens Executive Bench with Appointment of Brian Krause as Chief Revenue Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global authentication company, today announces Brian Krause as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Brian is an accomplished go-to market leader with more than 10 years of experience in the biometric and digital identity technology industries.

Prior to assuming his role at Aware, Brian served as Managing Director, North America for Incode , a global digital identity technology company. With full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility, he more than doubled the region's ARR.

Before Incode, Brian held the position of Vice President of Global Revenue at Veriff , a digital identity verification technology provider, where he had full responsibility for end-to-end revenue. Additionally, Brian served as Vice President, Head of Business Unit at AnyVision (now Oosto). Prior to his biometrics experience, Brian held positions at Pivot3, Panasonic Solutions Company, ELERTS Corporation and AT&T.

"Over the past decade, the pandemic has acted as a natural catalyst for biometrics adoption, as consumers began remotely enrolling in day-to-day services like banking," says Brian. "At the same time, consumers grew more accustomed to the superior convenience and security that only biometrics can provide, and so biometric adoption has only accelerated. I'm excited and eager to bring my experience in scaling company growth to Aware as the market continues to expand."

"Out of the three factors for identity - what you know (like passwords, etc.); what you carry (physical identification documents) and who you are (biometrics) - the first has been completely compromised through data breaches, and the second has inherent limitations in the digital era and has been subverted with increasingly sophisticated fraudulent IDs. This leaves biometrics as the only viable option for bulletproof identity verification," says Ajay Amlani, CEO, Aware. "Biometrics should be an anchor of identity, but to date, they've been underutilized. As the industry reaches a tipping point, Brian's leadership will be instrumental in driving Aware's growth and impact."

About Aware

Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we've been a trusted name in the field. Aware's offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize making biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

