Kjell Group AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Kjell Group AB (publ) held on 10 March 2025

At Kjell Group AB (publ)'s (the "Company") Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 March 2025, the following resolutions were made, among others.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new share issue with preferential rights for the shareholders



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 19 February 2025 on a new share issue of approximately SEK 199.1 million before deduction of issue costs with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders. According to the complete terms and conditions for the new share issue published on 19 February 2025, the Company's share capital shall be increased by a maximum of SEK 463,328.918412, the number of shares may be increased by a maximum of 28,036,362 shares, the subscription price shall be SEK 7.10 per share and each existing share held on the record date of 12 March 2025 entitles to one (1) subscription right. Ten (10) subscription rights entitle to subscription of nine (9) shares. The subscription period runs during the period from 14 March 2025 up to and including 1 April 2025, or such later date as the Board of Directors decides.



For further information on the resolutions, reference is made to the notice and the proposals included therein, which are available on the Company's website, www.kjellgroup.com.



The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be kept available on the Company's website.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 11:30 CET on 10 March 2025.

