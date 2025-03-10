General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics Introduces PERSES Waste Destruction System

On-site PERSES PFAS Destruction Demonstrations Scheduled

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) today introduced PERSES, the new name for the company's commercial waste destruction system formerly known as the iSCWO (industrial Supercritical Water Oxidation) system. PERSES builds on GA-EMS' decades of experience utilizing its proven iSCWO technology to effectively destroy PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl) and more than 200 hazardous and non-hazardous waste medias with 99.99% and greater efficiency.

General Atomics PERSES Waste Destruction System



"We are excited to introduce the PERSES brand name in recognition of our system's highly effective capability to efficiently and sustainably destroy PFAS and numerous hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams," stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "We specifically chose the name PERSES to exemplify the system's transformational technology and destructive force to destroy PFAS with no harmful side effects to the environment. In a single process, PERSES destroys PFAS and PFAS waste with co-contaminants leaving behind only water, salts, and carbon dioxide which can be safely released into the environment with no post-treatment requirement."

PERSES systems are scheduled for shipment to two sites this year for installation and industrial-scale destruction demonstrations of a variety of government and commercial-sourced PFAS and PFAS-impacted waste streams. GA-EMS was awarded contracts to conduct testing and on-site PFAS destruction demonstrations from the Department of Defense (DoD) Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP) through the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and from Bay West LLC, which is funded by the U.S. Army Engineering Research and Development Center by the Army Corps of Engineers.

GA-EMS is actively engaged with waste and remediation companies, interested agencies and waste facilities across the federal, state and local levels to deliver PERSES to communities looking to end the cycle of PFAS contamination for good.

PERSES offers greater throughput capacity and a proven ability to process impacted PFAS waste medias, including concentrated PFAS Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF), diluted feed "ground water", biosolids, pure or concentrated leachate, and solid media including Granular Activated Carbon and resin beads from PFAS filters. Unlike many lab and prototype systems offered today, GA-EMS has had commercial systems in the field since 2012 and has successfully tested the system to destroy more than 200 waste streams.

SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire