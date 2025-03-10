Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today marked International Women's Day with a special opening bell ceremony that celebrated and promoted gender equality.

The ceremony was conducted as part of the 11th annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality campaign, a global initiative by exchanges and central counterparty clearing houses that promotes empowerment of women and girls. The initiative is backed by the World Federation of Exchanges, of which the CSE is a member.

The CSE benefits from having talented women across its organization. Currently, 49% of its staff are women, and 43% of its senior positions are held by women.

"While there has been significant progress towards gender equality in corporate Canada in the 21st century, there is still further to go," said Mary Anne Palangio, the CSE's Chief Financial Officer. "The CSE fully supports the removal of historic gender pay gaps and ensuring that 'glass ceilings' preventing the advancement of women are permanently shattered."

Please click here to view footage of the market open and to hear a special message from several women on the CSE team.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

