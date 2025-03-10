Atess Power has released a 1,500 kW battery for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar, with up to eight units operating in parallel for 12 MW of capacity. The Chinese inverter manufacturer also offers 1,000 kW and 1,200 kW models. Atess Power, a Chinese PV inverter manufacturer, has released three new bidirectional battery inverters for large-scale C&I applications. The PCS1000HV, PCS1200HV and PCS1500HV models offer direct current (DC) input and alternating current (AC) output of 1,000 kW, 1,200 kW, and 1,500 kW, respectively. "The battery inverters can operate in parallel with up to eight units ...

