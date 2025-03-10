Advanced Ceramics Market worth $16.27 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Advanced Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Zirconia, Titanate, Silicon Carbide, Piezo Ceramic), Application (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings, Ceramic Filters), End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2029", advanced ceramics market is projected to reach USD 16.27 billion by 2029 from USD 12.16 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Ceramics Market".

215 - Tables

54 - Figures

270 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78409610

The advanced ceramics market has grown robustly over the past few years due to numerous important factors. One of them is rising demand from industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and the healthcare sector, which has given impetus to the growth of this market. Advanced ceramics, with their outstanding characteristics such as high-temperature resistance, strength, and electrical insulation, play a crucial role in producing components like semiconductors, engine components, and medical implants. For example, growth in electric cars and clean technologies has increased demand for ceramics used in batteries and power systems. Technological developments have played a key role to increase performance capabilities, such as corrosion resistance and strength of advanced ceramics, which qualify them for next-generation applications including 5G base stations and space missions. Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the market because of its strong manufacturing base, especially in China and Japan, followed by North America and Europe based on R&D expenditure and high-tech industries. The market is further driven by growth in defense and security investments where ceramics are being employed in the application of sensors and lightweight armor.

"Alumina is projected to have the largest market share in 2024 in terms of value"

Alumina, or aluminum oxide (Al2O3), is the most prevalent advanced ceramic material because of its distinctive combination of properties, cost-effectiveness, and ubiquitous use across sectors. Its very high hardness, and superior wear resistance are reasons why it is a prime material for wear-resistant components such as cutting tools, abrasives, and wear linings that provide long-lasting performance in wear environments. Furthermore, the thermal stability of alumina at temperatures of up to 1,700°C makes it a safe bet for high-temperature applications like furnace linings, spark plugs, and components for aerospace turbine. Its chemical inertness also adds to its utility, is immune to corrosion from acids, alkalis, and abrasive substances, and thus makes it a perfect candidate for use in electronics as an insulating substrate in electronic circuits and biocompatible applications such as dental implants and prosthetics in the medical sector.Aside from its physical benefits, alumina has the advantage of being affordable; made from plentiful bauxite, it is less expensive and simpler to manufacture than other materials such as zirconia or silicon carbide, which involve more complex processing. Its cost-effectiveness, paired with mass-manufacturing capability, makes alumina competitive. It has support from major industries-electronics, automotive, and healthcare-anchors its market base, as these sectors appreciate its consistency and versatility.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78409610

"Ceramic coatings application segment to have the second highest market share in the advanced ceramics market"

Ceramic coatings represent the second-highest market in advanced ceramics by virtue of superior protective attributes, versatility, and increasing demand within various industries. Coatings constituted from alumina, zirconia, or titanium nitride, for example, prove remarkable in protecting and strengthening the integrity of substrates by extending life, promoting toughness, and establishing resistance against abrasion, corrosion, and exposure to elevated heat. This renders them priceless in applications where surface protection is paramount, including aerospace for turbine blades, automotive engines, and industrial machinery subject to extreme conditions. Their capacity to prolong the life of components while minimizing maintenance costs propels their extensive use. Market expansion is also driven by rising demand for light, high-performance materials in the automotive and aerospace sectors, where ceramic coatings minimize weight without compromising strength. Although alumina leads the overall advanced ceramics market for bulk applications, ceramic coatings occupy a robust second place by addressing specific surface-enhancement requirements.Their flexibility for use on many substrates-metals, alloys, and even other ceramics-coupled with the advances in nanotechnology and green chemistry, guarantees their competitive advantage. As businesses emphasize durability and efficiency, ceramic coatings continue to claim their impressive market share.

Asia Pacific to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the advanced ceramics market. The region has strong economic growth, rapid industrialization and huge demand across a variety of industries. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are some of the leading drivers, based on their huge manufacturing capacities and technological advancements. China, however, is the stand-out leader, enjoying a bountiful resource endowment in raw materials like rare earth elements and an existing base of strong industries supporting the mass production needs. Its predominance is augmented by its developed electronics and electrical industries where hi-tech ceramics find use in application components such as semiconductors, insulators, and substrates on account of high penetration rates for smartphones, wearables, and 5G technology. Furthermore, the automobile industry, particularly with the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), creates higher demand for ceramics in engine components, sensors, and batteries, with countries such as South Korea and Japan taking the lead in technology. Apart from manufacturing capabilities, Asia Pacific also enjoys accelerated urbanization and infrastructure expansion, fueling the construction and aerospace industries, where ceramics are highly prized for their strength, heat tolerance, and lightweight characteristics. The healthcare sector is also playing an important role, with rising investments in health infrastructure in India and China, driving the applications of ceramics in implants and diagnostic tools owing to their biocompatibility and resistance to wear. Favorable government policies, including subsidies for industrial expansion and investments in R&D, also strengthen the region's advantage. For example, China's emphasis on leadership in electric vehicle development and Japan's success in aerospace engineering enhance ceramic applications.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=78409610

Key players

The advanced ceramics market report comprises key manufacturers such as KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), CeramTec (Germany), CoorsTek (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), 3M (US), AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd. (Japan), MARUWA Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories (France), Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Elan Technology (US), Oerlikon (Switzerland), and Materion Corporation (US) among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Advanced Ceramics Companies and Advanced Ceramics Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Ceramics and Glass Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Piezoelectric Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Graphite Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Graphene Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Medical Elastomer Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advanced-ceramics-market-worth-16-27-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302396745.html