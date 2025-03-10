















HONG KONG, Mar 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - APEL's interactive exhibition at Osaka's Knowledge Capital is running now until the end of December 2025.As the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (hereinafter referred to as the "Expo") unfolds, Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited (hereinafter referred to as "APEL" or the "Company"), an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Yee Hop Holdings Limited (stock code: 1662.HK), proudly launches its ambitious plans aimed at redefining health and sustainability in Japan. In alignment with the Osaka Expo's theme, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," APEL's initiatives demonstrate its strong commitment to addressing urgent global challenges related to human and ecological well-being.APEL's Vision: Revolutionizing Healthcare, Environmental, and Pet Wellness Sectors with Science and SustainabilityAt the heart of APEL's mission lies a commitment to tackle global challenges through innovation. The Company's mission serves as a strategic roadmap to deploy solutions across healthcare, environmental, and pet wellness sectors. APEL's interactive exhibition at Osaka's Knowledge Capital, running from now until the end of December 2025, along with the Expo, will serve as a dynamic platform to attract visitors from around the world, showcasing its pioneering technologies, engaging stakeholders, and forging alliances that accelerate positive impact.Mr. Jackin Jim (third from the right), Chairman of Yee Hop Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1662.HK), Dr. Pat Yeung (second from the right), Director of APEL, and Dr. David Chung (first from the right), Chairman of APEL, are pictured with seminar guests.APEL's Expert Seminar: Biomedical Technology Innovation in Osaka.Ambition in Action: APEL's Revolutionary Product LineupAPEL's trio of flagship innovations-WisepuraTM, GERMAGICTM, and GERMAGICTM PET-are engineered to address Japan's pressing needs with precision and scalability:1. WisepuraTM: Redefining Public Health StandardsDeveloped with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), WisepuraTM combats antimicrobial resistance and environmental hazards:- WisepuraTM Aquapura: A long-lasting antimicrobial material targeting odor elimination and water safety.- Target to deploy in 100+ public facilities by October 2025, reducing waterborne pathogens up to 99%.- WisepuraTM Airpura: An antimicrobial coating for air purification.- Target to partner with 15+ Japanese smart cities to cut airborne infections in transit systems.2. GERMAGICTM: Enhancing Hygiene for Every EnvironmentPowered by Multilevel Antimicrobial Polymer (MAP-1)-certified by 20+ global institutions-GERMAGICTM is set to disrupt Japan's JPY 500 billion hygiene market:- Aircraft Air Purification: Partnering with a leading Japanese airline to equip 200+ planes with MAP-1 by Q4 2025, slashing in-flight germ transmission up to 60%.- Smart Building Integration: Collaborating with Techno Frontier Co., Ltd. to integrate MAP-1 into eco-friendly construction materials, targeting 30% energy savings in HVAC systems.3. GERMAGICTM PET: Elevating Human-Animal SymbiosisAPEL's tech-driven pet care brand merges diagnostics with antimicrobial solutions:- Target to capture 10% of Japan's JPY 1.2 trillion pet market by 2026, reducing pet-related allergies up to 50% in urban households.- Innovation: Launching pet wellness hubs in Tokyo and Osaka, offering real-time health monitoring for 50,000+ pets.APEL's flagship innovations-WisepuraTM, GERMAGICTM, and GERMAGICTM PET.Unwavering Confidence: Japan's Leaders Rally Behind APELOn 6 March 2025, APEL hosted the Expert Seminar, marking a watershed moment for the company and bringing together Japan's corporate, academic, and governmental elites such as Mr. Takuya Nomura, General Producer of Knowledge Capital, Mr. Ricky Fong, Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Osaka Office, Mr. Ryoji Furukawa, Executive Secretary of Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives), Professor Shinji Maegawa from Kyoto University, Dr. Christine Yuan Huang, CEO & Founder of Quantum Life Limited, Mr. Kawahara Toshikazu, President of Techno Frontier Co. Ltd., Mr. German Cheung, Founder of Market Trend Interactive Solution Limited, and Mr. Neo Zhong, General Manager of Shanghai GermagicTM.A Roadmap to Transformative ImpactDr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL, stated, "In our relentless pursuit to tackle global challenges, we are committed to transforming scientific research into impactful applications that enhance the quality of life and living environments. It is a tremendous honor to receive strong endorsements from various sectors in Japan at this Seminar, signaling an exciting new chapter for APEL as we expand our health and environmental innovations globally. As we enter the Japanese market, we look forward to collaborating with local researchers, institutions, and businesses to develop cutting-edge solutions that address pressing global issues, paving the way for a brighter future for all."With the grand exhibition and expert seminar, APEL is confident that its innovations will deliver significant benefits, enhancing health and well-being while fostering a sustainable future. The anticipation surrounding these developments reflects APEL's commitment to excellence and its vision for a healthier world.About APELAbsolute Pure EnviroSci Limited (APEL), an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Yee Hop Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1662.HK), with a mission to improve the quality of life and living environments, is principally engaged in the research and development and commercialization of health and environment innovations. Source: Yee Hop Holdings Limited