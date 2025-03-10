Unite Us' closed-loop referral system is now available in AWS Marketplace, improving accessibility for organizations to purchase secure and innovative technology that addresses Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) and reaches a broader global audience.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Unite Us, the nation's trusted technology partner for social care transformation, today announced that its closed-loop referral system is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This builds on an existing relationship between the two companies and represents a significant milestone, as Unite Us' technology becomes more accessible to enterprise customers seeking fast, flexible access to innovative social care solutions.

Unite Us' listing allows AWS customers to buy the company's platform to coordinate care, close service gaps, and drive better outcomes-while benefiting from AWS's trusted infrastructure.

"This marks a major milestone in our mission to scale connections within communities to improve whole health. By making our solutions more accessible via AWS Marketplace, we empower organizations to build stronger, more efficient, collaborative non-clinical care network capabilities that only AWS and Unite Us can offer," said Taylor Justice, co-founder and president of Unite Us.

Benefits of Unite Us in AWS Marketplace:

Scalability : Unite Us runs on the flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go AWS infrastructure, allowing organizations to expand their programs efficiently.

: Unite Us runs on the flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go AWS infrastructure, allowing organizations to expand their programs efficiently. Integration : Unite Us' platform seamlessly integrates with customers' existing on-premises environments while providing the benefits of the cloud.

: Unite Us' platform seamlessly integrates with customers' existing on-premises environments while providing the benefits of the cloud. Improved Visibility : As a recommended product on AWS, Unite Us gains access to AWS's extensive customer base, driving awareness and adoption of Unite Us' closed-loop referral system.

: As a recommended product on AWS, Unite Us gains access to AWS's extensive customer base, driving awareness and adoption of Unite Us' closed-loop referral system. Ease of Procurement: Leverage your interested parties can leverage current relationships and procurement methods with AWS to purchase the Unite Us Platform, simplifying the procurement process by utilizing AWS Marketplace.

This relationship continues to enhance Unite Us' mission to address social drivers of health through a scalable, data-driven approach. AWS's secure, flexible, and scalable solutions complement Unite Us' innovative technology, empowering communities and driving whole-person care.





Unite Us, Your Partner for Social Care

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10241/243939_93ef8e0ec45369d9_002full.jpg

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for transforming social care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively support those in need through analytics, streamline processes, send and track referrals, and facilitate eligibility and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.5M services, we host the nation's largest network of community-based health and social services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243939

SOURCE: Unite Us Inc.