INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Third Annual France Licensing Day & Licensing International Awards 2025 Opens Registration

80 percent of exhibiting brands already confirmed, connecting to unify the French licensing sector.

Informa Markets Global Licensing Group (GLG) and Licensing International France announce registration is now open for the third annual France Licensing Day & Awards. Taking place July 1st at Cité internationale universitaire de Paris, the full day of programming is a platform for the French market to connect in-language on the latest trends in the territory, before meeting with the larger European market at Brand Licensing Europe (October 7-9).

Starting the day with strategic meetings hosted by the Global Licensing Group, France Licensing Day dives into the most sought-after topics in brand licensing, discussing trends to follow and opportunities in the sector. Building on the success of previous years and remarkable growth with total attendance up 25% in 2024, the nearly sold-out gathering has 40 confirmed exhibitors across television, movies, games, sports and entertainment.

According to industry thought leader License Global , among key categories in France include sports and anime, with some of the foundational technologies and early animated movies being created in the country as far back as the 19th century. Attendees can explore France's most popular IPs during the event.

"France Licensing Day has quickly established itself as a must-attend gathering in the European calendar as the rapid growth reflects the innovation throughout a significant international market," remarks Anna Clarke, SVP of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "France is a powerhouse of cultural influence, from art and design to sports and entertainment, as this event offers attendees invaluable insights into emerging deals and trends. By tapping into this dynamic landscape, businesses can create products that resonate across Europe and beyond."

The event closes out in the evening with an awards ceremony celebrating excellence in the French licensing, hosted by Licensing International France, honoring the most successful initiatives in France throughout the previous year.

"Licensing International is proud to honor the outstanding talent and passion shaping the future of our industry," shares Laurent Taieb and Florence Ayem, Co-Presidents of Licensing International France. "These awards shine a spotlight on the talent and innovation driving the French licensing industry, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring future creativity and business success in France."

To make the most of France Licensing Day, attendees can leverage the online meetings platform to streamline networking and maximize valuable connections. The smart data-driven tool facilitates over 500 essential meetings, ensuring participants effectively engage with key industry players and unlock new business opportunities. Rights holders, licensing agents, manufacturers and retailers may utilize the platform to book meetings, discover key contacts and build relationships ahead of France Licensing Day.

France Licensing Day is free for everyone in the French industry to take part and connect. Industry professionals are encouraged to secure spots early as space is limited and filling quickly. For more information and to register, please visit www.francelicensingday.com .

About France Licensing Day & Awards

France Licensing Day & Awards is the premier event for the French licensing industry, bringing together licensors, licensees, retailers, and service providers for a day of networking, deal-making, and celebration. Organized by Global Licensing Group in partnership with Licensing International France, the event showcases the best of French licensing talent and innovation.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo , Brand Licensing Europe , Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global . Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.????

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $356+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Global Licensing Group PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire