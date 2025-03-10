DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXN LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2025 / 15:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.7771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60633764 CODE: EMXN LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXN LN Sequence No.: 378554 EQS News ID: 2098198 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

