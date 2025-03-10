Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
WKN: A0F5UJ | ISIN: DE000A0F5UJ7
Tradegate
10.03.25
16:09 Uhr
25,470 Euro
-0,890
-3,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.03.2025 15:39 Uhr
124 Leser
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) 
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-March-2025 / 15:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.8561 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29768063 
CODE: CB5 LN 
ISIN: LU1834983477 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1834983477 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CB5 LN 
Sequence No.:  378550 
EQS News ID:  2098190 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098190&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2025 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
