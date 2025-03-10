Creative Market Welcomes Adrien Piro as New CEO: Designing a Creator-First Future

Creative Market, a leading platform for ready-to-use design assets, is excited to announce the appointment of Adrien Piro as its new Chief Executive Officer. This marks the beginning of a new era for Creative Market, emphasizing a collaborative, creator-first approach.

Empowering Creators at Every Level

Adrien Piro steps into her role with a rich background in the creative industry, having led product teams at PicMonkey, WeVideo, and PopCap Games, among others. With an MFA and BFA from Boston University in Art Education and Graphic Design, Creative Market's new CEO is keenly aware of the power of visual communication in solving problems. A strong believer in creative empowerment, Piro started her career as a public school art teacher and continues to volunteer in the art education community.

"In 2025, Creative Market redefines itself as a team of creatives building for creatives. We understand the unique challenges of the design process because we live it," Adrien Piro stated. "We are focused on doing what's right for creators around the world-ensuring Creative Market is the most inspiring destination to power your next project."

A New Vision for Creative Market

With a vision that is both ambitious and reflective, Creative Market is set to reimagine how designers and shop owners engage with the platform. The company is dedicated to being the preferred destination for design lovers seeking the highest-quality professional assets to elevate their designs and for shop owners to showcase their unique creative perspectives.

"This change in direction comes as a result of listening to our community," added Piro. "We are committed to strengthening our relationships with creators, one conversation at a time, and making Creative Market not just intuitive but delightful to use."

