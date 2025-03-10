International Paper: Celebrating Women in the Workplace on International Women's Day 2025

This International Women's Day and every day, International Paper recognizes that we are stronger because of the amazing women throughout our company.

International Paper, together with DS Smith, an International Paper company, are stronger together and we are committed to providing an inclusive culture where diversity thrives and where everyone can grow and succeed.

Hear from some of our women experts from across innovation, manufacturing, design, sales and more.

Sarah Dale, Plant General Manager, International Paper

"I never imagined I would be working in manufacturing. My grandmother applied to go to college to study the arts and was told that wasn't really where a woman needed to go. My mother had a really deep interest in electronics and circuits and was dissuaded as well. I met an IP recruiter at a college career fair and learned about the company's culture and focus on environmental stewardship. It was then I decided to establish my career with IP."

Rhiannon England, R&D Process Development Engineer, DS Smith, an International Paper company

"The only way we're ever going to have female role models in STEM is if we encourage more women into the field. Over time, we'll have more female scientists and more people making contributions."

Sabrina Townsend, Global Manager, HR Service Delivery, International Paper

"The mill in my town was very popular. People were excited to work there. You had made it if you worked at the mill. Today, my friends often ask me, why are you so happy going to work? I'm one of the few people who say 'I love my job.' I really get an opportunity to do what I do best every day, and that's really pouring into the lives of others."

Jasmine Norton, Operations Improvement Engineer, DS Smith, an International Paper company

"It is so important to attract not just women, but people from diverse backgrounds into STEM. The only way to grow and move on is to have diverse opinions."

Annie Marechal, Madrid Mill Manager, International Paper

"When I began my career in the paper industry more than 30 years ago, there were few women in technical and management positions, but change is possible. Every step we take opens new doors for future generations. IP is not just a benchmark in safety and sustainability, but we are also really serious about creating an inclusive work environment, where every employee can develop his or her potential and contribute to the growth of the company and the community in which we operate."

Ana Soldo, Subregional Managing Director, DS Smith, an International Paper company

"An exceptional workplace is one that goes beyond just providing jobs. It cultivates an empowering environment built on clear goals, mutual respect, continuous learning opportunities, open communication, work-life balance, and ethical leadership that values and supports employees. By making people feel truly valued, such a workplace unlocks their full passion, dedication and potential to thrive."

Kailey Mcree, HR Business Partner, International Paper

"What made IP appealing to me was its people and community. Their desire to not only see me grow, but also to utilize my skillsets, to show me the ladder that I get to climb. IP does a phenomenal job setting you up for success regardless of your background."

Bring your best You to work

What you bring to IP matters. Our team members around the world bring different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to IP. These are our strengths. Join an inclusive and collaborative workplace, where we're committed to creating a culture where you feel respected, are treated fairly and have an opportunity to do your best work every day. Explore how our team members come together to nurture a diverse and inclusive workplace at www.internationalpaper.com/newsroom.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com

