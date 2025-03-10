Anzeige
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114
10.03.25
0,189 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
10.03.2025 16:51 Uhr
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 
10-March-2025 / 15:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") 
Trading Update 
 
The Company announces that on 7 March 2025 it made a Schedule 13D filing with the American Securities and Exchange 
Commission in respect of its holding in Encision Inc, a U.S. corporation (ticker: ECIA), of 619,272 ordinary shares 
representing 5.21% of the issued share capital of Encision Inc. 
 
 
 
END 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Enquiries:      enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 378564 
EQS News ID:  2098262 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098262&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2025 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
