DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 10-March-2025 / 15:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") Trading Update The Company announces that on 7 March 2025 it made a Schedule 13D filing with the American Securities and Exchange Commission in respect of its holding in Encision Inc, a U.S. corporation (ticker: ECIA), of 619,272 ordinary shares representing 5.21% of the issued share capital of Encision Inc. END For further information, please contact: Enquiries: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com Thalassa Holdings Ltd

