Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB: Nordic Waterproofing's application for delisting has been approved

Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB's (publ) ("Nordic Waterproofing") application for delisting of Nordic Waterproofing's shares has now been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm.

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 24 March 2025.



For further information, please contact:

Palle Schrewelius, CFO and Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 707 82 79 58

E-mail: pos@nordicwaterproofing.com

Nordic Waterproofing in brief

Nordic Waterproofing is one of the leading providers in the waterproofing market in northern Europe. The Company provides high-quality products and solutions for waterproofing in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and Germany. Nordic Waterproofing also provides installation services through wholly-owned subsidiaries or part-owned companies in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. The Company markets its products and solutions under several brands, all with an extensive heritage, most of which are among the most established and well-recognized brands in their respective markets, such as Mataki, Trebolit, Phønix Tag Materialer, Kerabit, Byggpartner, SealEco, Distri Pond, Taasinge Elementer, RVT and Veg Tech. Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker NWG.



Additional information about Nordic Waterproofing is available at www.nordicwaterproofing.com