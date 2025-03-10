Canada installed 314 MW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative installed PV capacity to more than 5 GW, says the Canadian Renewable Energy Association. Canada deployed 314 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the Canadian Renewable Energy Association. Vittoria Bellissimo, CEO of the association, told pv magazine that the figure compares to 765 MW of added solar in 2023 and takes Canada's cumulative capacity to more than 4 GW of utility-scale solar and over 1 GW of on-site solar. The association said that Canada's solar energy capacity has now grown by 92% since 2019. While utility-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...