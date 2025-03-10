Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, will showcase live demos of its latest SoMs at Embedded World 2025, held March 11-13 in Nuremberg, Germany. The demonstrations will include the first public showing of Variscite's new VAR-SOM-AM62P based on Texas Instruments' AM62P SoC, the advanced DART-MX95 based on NXP's i.MX 95 SoC, and other platforms based on the i.MX 9 and i.MX 8 processor series.

Variscite's newest SoM, the VAR-SOM-AM62P, is powered by the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. It combines advanced high-performance multimedia capabilities, including multi-screen support, with a wide range of connectivity options, all in a cost-optimized package. This AM62Px SoM shares similarities with the Variscite AM62x SoM, but offers upgraded multimedia capabilities, like upgraded 3D GPU, 4K video acceleration, upgraded RAM, and a more powerful real-time coprocessor.

The DART-MX95 is designed for high-performance edge platforms. Powered by the NXP i.MX 95 SoC, it offers integrated AI/ML NPU acceleration, high-end graphics, advanced security features, and a unique multiple core architecture for selective power management and efficient high-speed data processing.

Variscite will also live demo SoMs based on popular SoCs, including the NXP i.MX 8M Plus, i.MX 93, i.MX 91 and i.MX 8M Mini.

All SoMs are pin-compatible with the Variscite VAR-SOM and DART Pin2Pin product families. The Pin2Pin architecture enables seamless scalability across a wide range of modules while maintaining the carrier board designs. These product families offer diverse performance tiers, cost and features, and spans from low-energy cost-sensitive solutions to high-performance module solutions with advanced features and high-speed connectivity options. Both families help reduce development costs, extend product longevity, and simplify scaling.

"This year, we're showcasing SoMs that push the boundaries of performance, cost-optimization, and scalability," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales for Variscite. "We are excited to demonstrate the capabilities of our latest modules and showcase how Variscite's solutions simplify development, reduce costs, and extend product longevity."

Variscite will exhibit in booth 4A-342 at the Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg. Attendees and members of the press can stop by for a chat with Variscite's engineers and get acquainted with the latest products.

In addition, as a platinum partner of NXP, Variscite will present a live demo of the DART-MX95 SoM at the exclusive NXP® Semiconductors' Partner Wall.

Embedded World Exhibition Conference is a global platform and an event for the embedded computing community, including leading experts, key players, and industry associations. In addition to hundreds of exhibitors, Embedded World includes programs, panels, and educational opportunities in embedded technologies, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware, and software design, M2M communication, services, and various issues related to complex system design.

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a global leader in System-on-Module (SoM) design and manufacturing, setting the standard for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality, reliable modules. The company offers the most extensive ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market, featuring a wide range of configuration options that span from entry-level to high-performance. These are powered by robust SoCs such as the Texas Instruments AM62x and AM62Px, as well as the NXP i.MX8, i.MX9, and i.MX6 series. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with ISO13485 and ISO9001 medical and industrial standards, ensuring the highest quality. Coupled with top-tier support, and extended product longevity, Variscite consistently delivers dependable products and services throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to end-of-life.

