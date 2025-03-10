ZCCM-IH WITHDRAWAL OF EGM

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the "Notice" or "Announcement")
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
Website: www.sbz.com.zm
APPROVAL
The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:
- the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
- the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
- ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
RISK WARNING
The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED: March 10, 2025
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]
WITHDRAWAL OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE
Further to the Notice and Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM Notice") published on the Stock Exchange Network News ("SENS") on 20th February 2025 and in the press, the Board of ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") wishes to advise the shareholders and the general public that the Company will be unable to hold the EGM on 13th March 2025 as indicated in the EGM Notice due to the following reasons:
- Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association - Additional amendments have been proposed, aimed at making the Articles more progressive and forward-looking. These changes require careful revisions to the wording, followed by regulatory review and approval before they can be recirculated to Shareholders. This process will help streamline approval and minimize unnecessary back-and-forth.
- Ensuring Adequate Shareholder Engagement - To provide all Shareholders with sufficient time to review and fully understand the rationale behind the proposed changes, we believe it is essential to allow for clear communication and engagement.
In light of the above, the EGM is postponed to a later date, which will be announced in due course. This will ensure that Shareholders receive the updated communication in a timely and structured manner. Be assured that all the proposed changes will be made available to all shareholders for their review.
The Board wishes to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 10 March 2025
|Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
|T | +260-211-232456
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
W | www.sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 10 March 2025
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW5rYsdoZ27Jy2ltlslmnJOUl2qXxWSdmmeVl5Vpk8iam59gxW5pb8nKZnJhmGtv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90369-zccm-ih-withdrawal-of-egm-notice-sens-10.03.2025.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free