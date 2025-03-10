Logicalis International is the second largest business within the Datatec group, generating a third of adjusted EBITDA in FY24. With international presence and strong vendor relationships, the business provides digital transformation services to companies across a wide range of sectors, specialising in networking, cybersecurity and cloud services. We calculate that the enterprise value (EV) of Logicalis International, based on average peer multiples, is similar to the current EV of the Datatec Group, highlighting the valuation discount at which the group is currently trading.

