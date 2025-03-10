Dunlop Sports Americas: XXIO Brings Beauty, Vitality and Strength to All-New Prime

Inspired by Japan's traditional performing arts, cultural beauty, and strength, the all-new XXIO Prime seamlessly blends elegance with the latest premium technologies for powerful performance. The XXIO Prime line is crafted to enhance the golfer's experience, providing easier-to-swing clubs with better distance, control, and speed performance in an ultralightweight design.

"The design elements for this generation of Prime are our best ever, with an expanded sweet spot in the woods to help with distance gains and upgrades in the irons that should excite a wide variety of players, especially those who are struggling to maintain speed in their golf swing," said XXIO Vice President Chuck Thiry. "At XXIO, we are 100% committed to the needs of women and seniors. If you want more power without the extra effort but desire to maintain control throughout the set, Prime is what you're looking for."

To improve distance and directional stability, XXIO Prime Woods feature an optimized face bulge design and a new precision milling pattern applied to the toe and heel, ensuring an optimal effect no matter where the ball is struck. Additionally, XXIO Prime Woods incorporate a new draw-biased design that reduces any distance loss caused by off-center strikes.

For XXIO Prime Irons, their four-piece construction allows for a higher launch and further distance thanks to its thinner, titanium face. This generation features a 50g tungsten-nickel weight positioned further to the bottom of the sole, creating the lower center of gravity and providing excellent stability and higher trajectory.

With the launch of the XXIO Prime line, golfers can expect a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation designed to elevate their game to new heights.

Additional Features & Benefits

BiFlex Face : Works like a strong frame around our highly flexible face, strategically reinforcing precise locations to optimize ball speed across the face and further expand the high COR area.

ActivWing : Uses aerodynamic forces to help achieve more consistent clubhead delivery at impact, which leads to better downrange performance and distance consistency.

Cannon Sole (Fairways & Hybrids) : The CG is positioned low for optimal launch and distance. Cannon Sole's unique shape allows engineers to place mass where needed without impeding upon clubface flexibility.

SP-1300 Shaft: Premium SP-1300 shafts are constructed to increase swing speed, with its carbon fiber build and an advanced NANOALLOY resin matrix for a cutting-edge combination of strength and flexibility.

For more information on the all-new XXIO Prime, visit us.dunlopsports.com/XXIO.

Retail Information and Pricing:

XXIO Prime

Driver : $899.99

Fairway Woods : $599.99

Hybrids : $419.99

Irons : 4pc. Graphite (7-PW) $1,199.99

Single Iron: $299.99

U.S. Retail Launch Date:

XXIO Prime: March 14, 2025

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire