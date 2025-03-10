Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Microblink, a global leader in identity verification solutions, today announced the launch of the Microblink Platform, a next-generation automated solution designed to streamline ID capture and verification for businesses. The specialized platform supports financial services and fintechs, seeking to enhance compliance, improve user experience, and reduce engineering costs while maintaining robust security and fraud prevention measures.

With an all-in-one, fully automated framework, the Microblink Platform simplifies comprehensive data, document, and watchlist checks to meet Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance requirements. By consolidating identity verification capabilities into a single, cloud-based solution, the platform eliminates the need for companies to integrate multiple third-party services, reducing complexity and operational overhead.

"Customers trust us for the fastest, most accurate ID document capture and global verification available today. Our frameless user interface sets the industry standard for speed and ease of use, providing the most seamless user experience. Powered by our in-house machine learning team and proprietary algorithms, our fully automated verification delivers exceptional performance. Now, with the Microblink Platform, businesses gain even more - the benefit of additional biometric data, fraud and risk signals - alongside this industry-leading document verification, all delivered in a flexible, scalable no-code solution ," said Hartley Thompson, President and COO at Microblink. "With our fully automated platform, businesses can effortlessly verify anyone, anywhere, leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and biometric technology. We've built a solution that not only improves security but also accelerates growth by minimizing friction in the customer journey."

Comprehensive Capabilities for a Smarter Identity Strategy

The Microblink Platform offers a powerful suite of features designed to optimize fraud detection, reduce false positives, and improve verification efficiency. Key capabilities include:

Customizable Identity Workflows - Drag-and-drop workflow builder with prebuilt templates tailored to industry-specific needs

- Drag-and-drop workflow builder with prebuilt templates tailored to industry-specific needs Advanced ID Document Verification - Cutting-edge forgery detection and document liveness, OCR text extraction, barcode, and MRZ data processing

- Cutting-edge forgery detection and document liveness, OCR text extraction, barcode, and MRZ data processing Biometric Authentication & Liveness Detection - iBeta Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection, real-time face matching, anti-spoofing technology and Injection Attack Detection

- iBeta Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection, real-time face matching, anti-spoofing technology and Injection Attack Detection Automated Data Matching & Watchlist Screening - eIDV/PII data validation, sanctions, PEP, and adverse media screening

- eIDV/PII data validation, sanctions, PEP, and adverse media screening Transaction-Level Analysis & Reporting - Real-time analytics dashboard providing deep insights into verification performance and efficiency

A Trusted Industry Leader in AI-Powered Identity Verification

Microblink's proprietary machine learning technology powers identity verification for over 20 leading identity solution providers today. With over 12 years of expertise in computer vision and AI-driven fraud prevention, Microblink remains at the forefront of identity innovation.

AI Expertise - In-house machine learning models trained on proprietary data, delivering unparalleled fraud detection accuracy

- In-house machine learning models trained on proprietary data, delivering unparalleled fraud detection accuracy Intuitive User Experience - Industry-first frameless capture UI with real-time feedback for seamless ID submission

- Industry-first frameless capture UI with real-time feedback for seamless ID submission Unrivaled Speed & Accuracy - Lightning-fast security checks, document liveness detection, and defense against deepfakes and synthetic identities

For more information on how Microblink is redefining identity verification, visit Microblink.com.

About Microblink

Microblink empowers businesses across the globe with reliable identity verification solutions and proprietary AI. With over 12 billion documents processed from over 180 countries, Microblink's BlinkID, BlinkID Verify, BlinkCard and the Microblink Platform are used across industries for onboarding more real customers, optimizing KYC/AML workflows, and minimizing fraud, enabling organizations to make online interactions safer and easier. More at microblink.com.

